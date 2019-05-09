How to Right-Click on a Chromebook

Switching from a PC to a Chromebook comes with a few adjustments. For one, you'll need to have access to a Wi-Fi signal for most apps to function. There's also a number of keyboard shortcuts you'll need to learn, and touchpad motions that are different from the average PC. For instance, to bring up a traditional right-click menu or to drag-and-drop an item, you'll need a little know-how.
1. Click the touchpad with two fingers to open the right-click menu.
2. Place two fingers on the touchpad and move up and down or right to left to scroll.
3. Click and hold on an item you want to drag and drop using one finger. Then, with a second finger move to where you want that item dropped.
4. Swipe left or right quickly using two fingers to swipe between open tabs.
If you're having difficulty printing, check out our Google Cloud Print guide to learn how to print from a Chromebook.
