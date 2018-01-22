How to Change Your Chromebook’s Desktop Wallpaper

You spend a lot of time on the desktop of your Chromebook. Better make that system's wallpaper something worth looking at. Like Windows and Apple laptops, Chromebooks include plenty of wallpaper options for your aesthetic pleasure, including beautiful landscape shots, architectural landmarks and photogenic animals. You can also set your own pictures to be the wallpaper. Whichever option you want, here's how you can switch out that old backdrop for something a little more novel.
1. Click your account icon in the bottom right corner
2. Select Settings
3. Click Wallpaper
4. You could pick any of Google's pre-loaded backgrounds, but let's have some fun and Click Custom to use an image we saved from a website.
5. Click the + button.
6. Click Choose File.
7. Pick the image file and hit Open
9. Select a position, for our sake, we'll try Center, which zooms in larger images.
10. Close out of all windows.
You've changed your desktop background!
