How to Activate the iPad Bookmarks Bar

While the iPad’s Safari browser has a dedicated Bookmarks button, you can access your favorite sites more quickly by making the Bookmarks Bar always visible.
- Open the Safari browser.
- Tap the Bookmarks icon. It's shaped like a book and also includes your reading list.
Safari Browser Tips
- Manage Your Passwords in Safari
- How to Merge All Windows in Safari
- How to Block or Enable Plug-ins for Specific Sites in Safari
- Make Safari Read a Web Page Aloud to You
- Force Safari to Sync with iCloud
- How to Sync Safari Bookmarks with Chrome, Firefox and Internet Explorer
- Hide Top Sites in Safari
- See the Entire URL in Safari's Address Bar
- Quickly Close Open Tabs in Safari
- How to Delete Cookies and Stored Website Data in Safari
- How to Block Cookies in Safari
- How to Restore Recently Closed Tabs and Windows in Safari
- Search for Text Within a Web Page in Safari
- Pin a Tab in Safari
- How to Turn Off Website Notifications in Safari
- How to Mute Tabs in Safari
- How to Subscribe to RSS Feeds in Safari
- How to Send Safari Pages Between Devices