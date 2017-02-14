Here's Your First Glimpse of the Galaxy Tab S3

While we expect Samsung to officially unveil its 9.6-inch Galaxy Tab S3 this month at Mobile World Congress, a leak has given us our first sneak peak at the slate.

This image, first published by the German tech website WinFuture.de, shows a render of the high-end tablet that looks like it belongs in a press kit. While this image doesn't reveal any new features, it does suggest that Samsung will be pairing the slate with its S Pen stylus.

Previous rumors suggested that the S3 will feature a 9.6-inch, 2,048 x 1,536-pixel display and support both Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity. As for other specs, it'll run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with 4GB of RAM. The slate will pack a 12-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-MP selfie shooter.

Samsung is expected to ship the S3 with Android Nougat 7.0, which offers a split-screen view mode that tablets can make the most of.

