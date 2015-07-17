How to Disable Flash in Windows 10's Edge Browser

Adobe's popular Flash plugin has long been infamous, because of its security holes. Mozilla has even made the bold move of disabling it by default in Firefox. However, Windows 10 comes with Flash built right into the operating system and its Edge browser. Since Microsoft is managing the code, it may be safer, but a lot of people don't want to take the risk. Here's how to disable Flash in Microsoft Edge.

1. Click the menu button in Edge. It's the three dots in the upper right corner.

2. Select Settings from the menu.

3. Click the "View advanced settings" button. You'll have to scroll down a little bit to find it.

4. Toggle "Use Adobe Flash Player" to off.

