Get the 4K Dell XPS 12 2-in-1 for Just $595

We've seen 4K laptop deals before, but this one sets a completely new standard in terms of pricing.

Adorama is currently offering the Dell XPS 12 4K 2-in-1 for just $594.95. Despite being an older model, this laptop still sells for around $799, so you're saving $205. In addition, it's also $55 under our mention from earlier this summer.

Like all of Dell's XPS laptops, the XPS 12 has a premium look and feel. The laptop is made of magnesium alloy, which allows it to weigh a travel-friendly 2.8 pounds. There's no rotating screen here; instead, the XPS' display attaches and detaches to the included keyboard via secure magnets.

Buy on Adorama

Under the hood, you'll find a 1.1-GHz Core m5-6Y54 paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. The 12.5-inch 3840 x 2160-resolution touch display is also coated in Gorilla Glass, which protects the IPS panel from accidental scratches.

Make no mistake, this machine isn't geared toward power users, but if you're looking for a lightweight laptop that can double as a tablet — and just so happens to sport a stunning screen — the 4K XPS is near-impossible to beat.