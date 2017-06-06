Get the 4K Dell XPS 12 2-in-1 for Just $650

As much as we love them, 4K laptops are still priced out of range for most consumers. But every now and then we come across a deal that stops us in our tracks. Today that deal comes courtesy of Amazon.

The mega retailer is offering the Dell XPS 12 4K 2-in-1 Laptop for an insanely low price of $649.95. It normally sells for $1,099. That blows every other 4K laptop deal we've seen out of the water.

Like all XPS laptops, this 12.5-inch laptop has a premium look and feel. Its screen attaches to the included keyboard dock very securely using magnets and detaches by simply tilting the tablet forward slightly.

Buy Dell XPS 12 4K 2-in-1 Laptop on Amazon.com

The laptop is made of magnesium alloy, which is one of the reasons it weighs just 1.75 pounds. It has a front-facing 5MP camera and a rear-facing 8MP camera.

For power, it runs off a 1.1GHz Core m5-6Y54 CPU with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It's not the most cutting edge laptop in terms of hardware, but for home, students, or even the office, the XPS 12 4K 2-in-1 is a great machine with an above average display.