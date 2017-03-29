Dell 4K Gaming Laptop Now on Sale for $749

As much as we love a laptop that packs on the pixels, for many of us, a 4K notebook is more of a splurge than a necessity. However, deals like the one below give us hope. Dell is offering its Inspiron 15 7000 Touch 4K Laptop for $749.99 via coupon code "50OFF699".

In addition to being incredibly cheap for a 4K laptop — they traditionally cost upwards of $1,000 — the system makes little-to-no compromises and packs an all around respectable spec sheet.

At the heart of this Inspiron is a Core i5-6300HQ 2.3GHz quad-core processor paired with 8GB of RAM. For storage, you'll get a 1TB hard drive with an 8GB SSD cache. There's also an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M 4GB video card, which should be sufficient for the casual to light gamer.

Connectivity-wise, the Inspiron 15 7000 has all its bases covered and provides USB 3.0, HDMI, and an SD card slot.

But make no mistake, it's the Inspiron's 15.6-inch 3840 x 2160 touch display that makes this laptop truly standout. The coupon and price are valid through April 3.