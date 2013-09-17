Dell Inspiron 7000 Series Hands-on: Premium Design for $649

We recently got a chance to check out the new Dell Inspiron 7000 series. Available in 14-, 15- and 17-inch models, Dell outfitted the Inspiron brand with a shiny new look. Instead of chintzy plastic, we were pleasantly surprised to see that the new Inspirons are sporting a premium all-aluminum chassis reminiscent of the Adamo line. The chassis is very simple, sporting clean lines and gently rounded corners.

Other features that caught our eye were the Gorilla Glass touchscreen displays and the full-sized backlit keyboard. The display on the $699 15-inch version was vibrant with relatively sharp detail while the keyboard offered nice, springy feedback.

Each of the notebooks will feature fourth-generation Haswell processors. Optional features include discrete graphics. and 1080p displays. Company reps claim that users can expect battery life ranging between 8 and 12 hours, depending on specs and screen size.

Dell's Inspiron line is undergoing a much-needed refresh starting with the branding. Instead of the myriad of Inspiron alphanumeric classifications, Dell simply divided its wide swath of Inspiron-branded notebooks into three product lines: the 3000, 5000 and 7000 series. The 3000 series will cater to entry-level users and bargain hunters, the 5000 series will target the mid-range consumer while the 7000 series will go after the premium power users.

The Inspiron 7000 series laptop will be available starting September 26th. The 15-inch model will start at $699, while the 14- and 17-inch versions have been priced at $849.