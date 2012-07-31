Court Documents Reveal 11-Inch Samsung Tablet with 2560 x 1600 Display

The California court battle between Apple and Samsung may have just begun, but we're already seeing some interesting tidbits about some as-of-yet unreleased products. After reading through some of the court documents made public yesterday, the folks over at The Verge say they came upon an entry pointing to a future 11.8-inch Samsung tablet sporting a screen that would rival the new iPad's Retina display.

The tablet -- labeled P10 in the above chart -- would feature 4G LTE connectivity and a 2560 x 1600 WXQGA screen with a 16:10 display ratio. That multiplies out to about 256 pixels per inch. Apple's new iPad, which features a 9.8-inch Retina display, offers a slightly-higher 264 ppi.

As The Verge points out, Boy Genius Report had previously reported that Samsung was working on a large (11.6-inch) tablet that would sport a 2560 x 1600 display, way back in December 2011. That tablet was rumored to feature a 2-Ghz dual-core processor and come loaded with Android Ice Cream Sandwich. From the looks of it, this newly revealed tablet is the same product BGR was talking about nearly eight months ago.

Will this mystery tablet be Samsung's next be product reveal? We'll just have to wait and see.

via the Verge and Boy Genius Report