The best USB Type-C hubs in 2020

At Laptop Mag, we test tons of peripherals, which is why we're experts on the best USB Type-C hubs. With a single USB Type-C hub, you can add USB Type-A ports, HDMI outputs, Ethernet jacks and SD memory readers to even some of the best laptops or best chromebooks that have forsaken larger ports.

We did the testing to guide you through the best USB Type-C hubs you can buy. Along the way, we've noticed little quirks, such as ports too small for USB sticks and HDMI outputs that don't work as well with PCs. We've noted them in this helpful buying guide so that you know exactly what to expect when purchasing a USB Type-C hub.

Overall, even with a small USB Type-C hub, you can change how your device is used entirely when you give it some necessary ports.

What is the best USB Type-C hub?

We feel your pain. Perhaps you've got a laptop that's lacking the bigger ports you're used to, including the widely popular USB type-A port, HDMI, Ethernet and more. But don't worry, you're not stuck with all just USB Type-C ports for the rest of your life -- that's why there are USB-C hubs. The best USB-C hubs should have all the ports you desire while still being portable enough to lug around. And of course, it should work well and you should be satisfied with its performance.

We highly recommend the Dell DA300 6-in-1 USB-C hub as the best USB type-C hub. This Dell product is perfect for those seeking a USB type-C hub that is both aesthetically pleasing and high performing. We love the Dell DA300 for its portability and small footprint -- its circular shape and retractable cable are some of its eye-catching, head-turning features.

The Dell DA300 6-in-1 USB-C hub sports an HDMI port, a VGA port, a DisplayPort, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a USB Type-C port and a USB 3.1 port. So yes, it has a wide variety of ports. Think of all the peripherals and monitors you could hook up to this thing! Overall, it's a great USB-C hub to take on the go, as long as you're okay with the price.

Here are the best USB Type-C hubs

1. Dell DA300 6-in-1 USB-C Hub

The best overall USB Type-C hub you can buy

Ports: One HDMI, one DisplayPort, one VGA, one RJ45 Ethernet, one USB Type-C, one USB 3.1

Wide-variety of ports

Petite

Concealed cable

Pricey

The Dell DA300 is one of the smallest and most portable USB-C hubs that I've seen, thanks to its circular shape and retractable cable. It features an HDMI port, a DisplayPort, a VGA port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, one USB Type-C port and one USB 3.1 port. It doesn't have the largest number of ports, but its wide-variety makes up for that. Overall, it's a great USB-C hub to take on the go, as long as you're okay with the price.

2. Kingston Nucleum USB-C Hub

Ports: Two USB 3.0, one HDMI, one SD card slot, one microSD card slot, two USB-C (one charging)

Plentiful number of ports

Petite

Pass-through charging

Features microSD

Pricey

Kingston’s Nucleum USB-C hub is small and slick, with access to two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a SD and microSD card slot, one USB-C charging port and one regular USB-C port. It doesn’t feel too light or cheaply made, and even the cable is sturdy. The Nucleum is an overall quality hub, but it is pretty expensive.

3. Landhoo 5 in 1 USB Type-C Hub

Ports: One HDMI, two USB 3.0, one SD card slot, one microSD card slot, one USB Type-C (charging)

Type-C charging port

Adds HDMI, SD memory ports

Not the strongest connection

You may not have heard of accessory-maker Landhoo before, but this snap-on hub, available in silver, space gray, black, gold and rose gold, is starting the company out on the right foot with us.

Not only does it offer an HDMI output port, dual USB 3.0 ports, a SD memory reader and a microSD memory reader, but Its pass-through-charging Type-C port means it's good for those with only one Type-C port. The only thing I disliked is that its connection didn't feel as stable as others, as it jiggled uncomfortably when I connected devices to it.

4. HooToo USB C Adapter 3.1

Ports: One HDMI, one SD card slot, three USB 3.0, one USB Type-C

Every port you need

Features SD card reader

Comparatively expensive

It's easy to see why this is a best-seller on Amazon. Pass-through charging, SD card readers, three USB 3.0 ports and HDMI out mean it has everything we look for in a Type-C hub. But unless you want those card readers, you're better off saving $25 and buying Aukey's squarish-puck hub, which packs one more USB 3.0 port.

5. Anker 4-Port USB-C to USB 3.0

Ports: Four USB 3.0

Clean design

Quadruple USB 3.0 feature

Least affordable Type-A only hub

If you weren't ready for the USB Type-C apocalypse, this hub is here for you. Four USB 3.0 ports. It's only $18 and provides four USB Type-A ports (at the 3.0 speed) in exchange for a single Type-C port. Best for those whose laptop has more than just one Type-C port.

6. Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock

Ports: One HDMI, one DisplayPort, one RJ45 Ethernet, one USB 3.1

High speeds

4K support

Tuck-away wire

Petite

Pricey

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock has four ports: one USB 3.1 port, an HDMI port, a DisplayPort and an RJ45 Ethernet port, which all functioned correctly. This dock allows you to enjoy fast Thunderbolt speeds and the luxury of two 4K extended displays, and it also has a slim design with a convenient tuck-away wire.

However, the dock isn’t compatible with USB Type-C, so it’ll only connect to a Thunderbolt 3 port, and it doesn’t have a Type-C connector to replace the one that it’s taking up.

The Elgato Thunderbolt Dock Utility app that it does offer is available for only macOS (it allows you to disconnect all storage devices at once and tells you when it's safe to disconnect the dock itself).

It’s a little pricey for $149 (even when it’s on sale for $99), but overall, the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock is a solid choice if you’re interested in connecting to high resolution displays.

7. Atolla 4-in-1 USB Type C Hub

Ports: Four USB 3.0, one MicroUSB, one headphone jack

Most affordable

Attractive design

Only packs USB Type-A ports

We'd never heard of Atolla until now, but this adapter makes a good first impression. The casing features a fine texture and shiny bevelled edges, and its four USB 3.0 ports work well.

If, for some reason, your laptop's Type-C port isn't providing enough power for this hub, you can connect a power source to its microUSB port, which we didn't need to use during testing.

8. Euasoo 9-in-1 USB-C Hub

Ports: One USB Type-C, three USB 3.0, one HDMI, one RJ45 Ethernet, one microSD card slot, one SD card slot, one headphone jack

A ton of ports

Pass-through Charging

Audio jack is unreliable

The Euasoo hub has a slim, sleek design with a plentiful amount of ports for a decent price. That includes a USB-C charging port, 3 USB 3.0 ports, a 4K HDMI port, RJ45 port, MicroSD card slot, SD card slot and a headphone/mic jack.

The spacing between the USB ports are enough so that connectors don’t touch, but its wire connecting to the laptop is annoyingly short. I also found that the audio jack was unreliable in producing sound through both left and right earphones, as the right ear would only produce sound if I held the cord a certain way and even the mic won’t work at all.