Apple May Unveil Revamped iPad Pro in June

We're seeing new speculation that Apple will add to its iPad Pro lineup next month. According to a new report from a reliable source, a new 10.5-inch iPad Pro will be more than just a mid-sized sibling to the existing 9.7 and 12.9-inch models, instead featuring an all-new design.

According to often-correct Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (of KGI Securities), there is a 70 percent chance that the Cupertino-based company will announce a 10.5-inch iPad Pro this June. Specifically, this product reveal is to take place on June 5, during the keynote of Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

MORE: iPad Pro vs iPad mini vs iPad 9.7-inch: Which iPad is Right for You?

Kuo claims the tablet will sport narrower bezels in order to fit a larger display into a form factor of similar size to the 9.7-inch iPad Pro, which measures 0.24 inches thin and weighs 0.98 pounds.

This rumor fits with a March 14 report that claimed a 10.5-inch iPad Pro would drop the home button and slim down its bezels. The key difference here is that source claimed the new slate would get an April reveal, which didn't happen.

The unveiling of any iPad Pro at WWDC would be a bit of a surprise, as Apple typically spends this event focusing on software. You need to go back to 2012 (MacBook Pro with Retina Display) to see the last new hardware fully revealed at the event, though the company pre-announced its current Mac Pro at the 2013 edition of WWDC.

(Source: 9to5Mac)

iPad Pro Tips and Tricks