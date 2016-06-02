How to Upgrade Your ThinkPad T460s' RAM

When we reviewed the Lenovo ThinkPad T460s, we found that its 8GB of RAM were part of a configuration that provided strong performance. Power users, though, might want to eke out a bit more potential by upgrading to 16GB of DDR4 RAM. To start, you'll need to grab a Phillips head screwdriver and back up everything before you begin.

Here's how to upgrade the RAM in your ThinkPAD T460s.

1. Shut down and close your ThinkPad T460s.

2. Loosen the five screws on the bottom of the case with a Phillips head screwdriver. These don't come out.

3. Pry the bottom off. The T460s is easy, and you shouldn't need any tools. Just use your fingers.

4. Place the bottom casing to the side and locate the RAM.

5. Press on the clips holding the RAM in place to release it.

6. Pull the old RAM out at an angle and place it in an anti-static bag. Make sure you don't touch the contacts.

7. Place in the new RAM at a slight angle.

8. Press down to flatten the RAM flush with the motherboard. It will click beneath the holding clips.

9. Place the cover back onto the laptop. Make sure it snaps all the way around and tighten the screws.

10. Boot up your ThinkPad T460s and go to Settings > System > About or the Device Manager to see if your computer registers the new RAM.

