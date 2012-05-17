U.S. Cellular Brings Samsung SCH-LC11 Hotspot into its 4G LTE Fold

U.S. Cellular's roster of 4G gadgets is growing. Today the company added the Samsung SCH-LC11 mobile hotspot to its list of available LTE gadgets. Previously a Verizon exclusive, the SCH-LC11 offers hot-switching from 3G to 4G networks, Wi-Fi support for up to 5 mobile devices at a time, and comes with a bevy of monthly data plans. The important question, however, is where can you use this pocket-friendly, 2.7-ounce device with blazing fast LTE speeds?

Right now, U.S. Cellular 4G LTE networks include "select cities in Wisconsin, Maine, Iowa, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and Texas", with additional rollouts for Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oregon, Tennessee, Washington, Virginia, and West Virginia planned in the second half of this year.

Lucky residents of those locales will have the option of paying for 2GB, 5GB, or 10GB of data at $25, $50, or $90 every 30 days. By comparison, Verizon's data plans span two options: 5GB for $50/month and 10GB for $80/month. That gives deal hunters the option to save $10 bucks a month on a 10GB plan. Not to mention, Verizon's 4G LTE blanket spreads farther and wider than that of U.S. Cellular. On the other hand, the smaller carrier's plans include a wallet friendly 2GB option for less than $30 a month. Either way, it's great to have more product choices for your 4G needs.

Via U.S. Cellular