Samsung's 10-inch Nexus Tablet Boasts iPad-Beating Display (Report)

When a filing in the Apple vs. Samsung court case suggested that Samsung has plans torelease an 11.8-inch tablet with a Retina-slaying 2560 x 1600 resolution display, people's ears perked up. Now, an analyst claims that Samsung is working on a 10.1-inch Nexus tablet running at the same eye-popping resolution.

Both Google and Samsung will co-brand the device, NPD DisplaySearch's Richard Shim told CNET. Unlike the very affordable Asus-made $199 Nexus 7, Shim says the Samsung tablet is being developed as a premium offering.

Shim's divination comes from "supply chain indications." If they're correct, the Samsung Nexus tablet's display will pack 299 pixels per inch. That's more than the 264 PPI found in the new iPad's Retina display and good for top of the tablet heap.

A Samsung Nexus tablet with that resolution would all but definitely be powered by Samsung's recently announced Exynos 5 Dual, a 1.7GHz dual-core mobile processor built around ARM's powerful Cortex-A15 architecture and a quad-core ARM Mali-T604 GPU. The processor is capable of displaying the 2560 x 1600 resolution display rumored to be in the 10-inch Nexus tablet.