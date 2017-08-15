Samsung Unleashes Fast, Affordable External SSD

Your external hard drive is old news. Now even external SSDs are dropping to affordable prices. Samsung's new Poratble SSD T5 starts at $130 for 250GB of storage. That's not as cheap as an HDD, but it's far sturdier.

It's faster, too. Samsung claims it delivers speeds up to 540 MBps. Of course, for that, you'll need a USB Type-C port on your computer. But if you have an older laptop, you can still use the included USB Type-C to Type-A cable to attach to your existing ports.

The T5 is about the size of a credit card and weighs just 0.1 pounds, so it's also far smaller than HDD-based storage. Samsung backs it up with a three-year warranty.

The 250GB and 500GB models come in blue, and the 1TB and 2TB come in a much nicer-looking black. The 500GB model is $200, the 1TB model is $400, and the 2TB is a very-pricey $800. So if you're looking for something you won't need to take out a mortage on, stick to the low-end.

