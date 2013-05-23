Trending

Samsung Flexible Tablet Concept Leaks

By News 

Everyone's getting a little more flexible, with displays technology. Apple, LG and Sony concepts all point to intriguing designs. Samsung even made waves recently with a patent for such a display. These recently leaked photos of the concept tablet look so real we could reach out an touch it, almost. The 10-inch tablet bends bends along the bottom, revealing a hidden stand.

While you ponder potential uses for the flex, here are a few specs. The 10-inch device is reported to have a 1080p display and is powered by a 1.6-GHz Exynos 5 Octa CPU with 2GB of RAM. If the tablet comes to market, it will be available with 16GB and 32GB storage options with a 3-megapixel front-facing camera, an 8,000 mAh battery and a slot for a microSD card. A rear-facing camera is notably absent from the design, but since this is a rendering of a concept/patent that could change.

From these drawings the angle of the bend doesn't look like it would allow for a full QWERTY keyboard. So aside from looking cool and helping the tablet stand upright, we don't see a ton of useful purposes for the flexible design.

Which makes more sense to you: a flexible tablet or a flexible smartphone?

Via Mobileaks

