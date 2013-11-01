Samsung Beats Apple in Tablet Satisfaction, But Only For Price

Apple usually reigns supreme in the customer satisfaction arena according to J.D. Power and Associates, but the Cupertino Calif.-based company has fallen to second place. In the company’s most recent study, Samsung was rated as the best overall tablet maker in consumer satisfaction -- largely because of price.

Those looking at J.D. Power and Associate’s chart breakdown may notice something a little strange about the way the firm rated its contenders. Apple achieved a perfect score in every category except for price, where it received a two out of five, while Samsung’s scores fell below the mark in every category.

MORE: Best Tablets 2013

Although the Korea-based electronics giant scored a two out of five on Performance, a three out of five in Ease of Use, and a four out of five on Physical Design, Tablet Features and Cost, the company scored a perfect five out of five on overall satisfaction. J.D. Power and Associates claims that Samsung ousted Apple from the top spot by just two points -- reaching an overall score of 835 as opposed to Apple’s 833.

The significant takeaway here is that price appears to be weighted more heavily than other tablet characteristics -- so much so that it trumped the overall quality of the device. While Samsung’s larger tablets such as the Galaxy Note 10.1 2014 edition can be pricey ($550), you can snag smaller slates such as the 7-inch Galaxy Tab 3 for less than $200 from certain retailers. Apple, however, doesn’t allow for much flexibility in its pricing: it’s new iPad Mini with Retina display costs $399, while the older non-Retina edition costs $299, and the new 9.7-inch iPad Air sells for $499.

That hasn’t necessarily deterred shoppers from buying the iPad, however, Recent figures from the IDC show that Apple dominated the tablet market share as of Q3 2013, claiming 29.6 percent of the worldwide market. Samsung, by comparison, claimed 20.4 percent.