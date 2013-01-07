Samsung Announces Several New Wi-Fi Connected Cameras

It's no longer enough for your digital camera to simply take photos. At CES 2013, Samsung announced the first cameras that use its Smart Camera 2.0 technology, which lets users instantly upload and share photos and videos to the Web and social networks via built-in Wi-Fi. A Smart Camera app, available for Android and iOS devices, not only lets users transfer photos from a camera to a smartphone, but allows them to use the smartphone as a remote viewfinder, too.

Here's a brief look at the cameras Samsung introduced.

The DV150F (pictured above) has a 1.5-inch front-facing LCD, so you can better take those arm's-length photos. The rear has a larger 2.7-inch display. Inside is a 16.2-megapixel CCD sensor, F/2.5 25mm lens and a 5x optical zoom. The camera is housed in an aluminum body and is available in five different colors including plum, lime green and light pink. The camera weighs 4.1 ounces and measures 3.8 x 2.2 x 0.7 inches. You'll be able to pick it up for $149.

The WB250F is the new flagship in Samsung's WB long-zoom lineup, featuring an 18x optical zoom, a 14.2-MP BSI CMOS sensor and a 24mm lens. Users navigate the camera with what Samsung calls a hybrid touch interface; that is, you can adjust settings with the 3-inch touch screen, the five-way navigational keys or both. The WB250F features a number of Smart Shot modes, including Beauty Face, Continuous Shot, Landscape, Macro, Action Freeze, Rich Tone (HDR), Panorama, Waterfall, Silhouette, Sunset, Low Light Shot, Fireworks and Light Trace. The camera has a pop-up flash and is available in white, cobalt black, gun metal or red, and will be priced at $249.

The WB800F is another long-zoom camera, with 21x optical zoom and a 16.3-Megapixel BSI CMOS sensor for low-light photography. Like the WB250F, the WB800 has a hybrid user interface and a 3-inch touch screen. The camera measures 4.4 x 2.6 x 0.9 inches and weighs 7.7 ounces without its battery. The WB800F will be available in white, cobalt black and red, and will cost $299.

The WB30 is the compact member of the WB line, measuring just 0.7 inches thick and weighing 4.5 ounces, but packing a 10x optical zoom and 24mm lens. Smart shooting modes include Smart Auto, Program, Scene, Photo Filter, Split Shot, Motion Photo, Close up, Magic Frame, Live Panorama, Beauty Shot and Night shot. The WB30F will be available in black, white, red, purple and pink, and will be priced at $179.

All cameras will be available in the first quarter of this year.