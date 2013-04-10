Rumor: LG Optimus G Pro to Launch May 10th on AT&T

Phablet fans who've been waiting for LG's 5.5-inch super phone to come stateside may soon get their wish. According to an Android Central source, the LG Optimus G Pro will be launched in the U.S. on May 10, riding on AT&T's 4G LTE network.

The U.S. version of the LG Optimus Pro will have a 5.5-inch screen like the Korean version has instead of the 5-inch screen the Japanese Optimus Pro sports. We expect it to have features similar to the original Optimus Pro released in LG's native country, but we wouldn't be surprised if it ends up having a handful of different specs.

We called the device "one of the most feature-packed smartphones yet" when we reviewed the Korean iteration, but we also mentioned that the lack of an accompanying stylus, which one would probably expect from a phone this size, could be a turnoff.

Many consumers will compare Samsung's Galaxy S4 to the LG Optimus Pro, but the latter can also be considered a competitor to the Galaxy Note II and even the yet-to-be-announced Note III. With a screen size similar to Samsung's phablets, a powerful processor, and great software, the LG Optimus Pro could give Samsung a run for its money.

via Android Central