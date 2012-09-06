Preordered Kindle Fire HD 8.9 Won't Ship Until November 28

We just couldn't wait for November 20th, so we preordered the new Amazon Kindle Fire HD 8.9-inch tablet to replace our now outdated Kindle Fire original. As a Prime Member we'd hoped we'd receive it before our Thanksgiving vacation, since the company announced it will be released on November 20th. Sadly, our estimated ship date is November 28th.

On the upside, we still get free shipping. And we're looking forward to viewing all that Amazon Prime video content via Dolby Digital Plus audio.

The Fire HD will also have a 2.4 and 5GHz 802.11 Wi-Fi with dual antennas and MIMO technology, meaning that it should be able to stream high-def content much better than other tablets. All this means that the Fire HD will have 41 percent faster Wi-Fi than the iPad. And we expect this Wi-Fi technology to greatly improve on the spotty coverage from the original model.

Now we just have to decide if we need to preorder a Kindle Paperwhite as well.