New Microsoft Surface Event Slated for October

Microsoft will likely make Surface-related announcements in October. A report in The Verge today says that the company will hold its annual Future Decoded event in London from October 31 through November 1, and Surface chief Panos Panay will be speaking.

Sources told The Verge that at least one new device will be announced. Possibilities include an update to the Surface Book, which is a bit long in the tooth and showed up in black in 8th Gen Intel marketing materials, or an LTE-powered Surface Pro, as Microsoft is partnering with Qualcomm to make ARM-powered, always-connected laptops later this year. Asus, HP and Lenovo are the only partners who have joined on publicly, but it would be a big statement to see a device from Microsoft itself. We also haven't heard anything about a refresh to the Surface Studio desktop in awhile, but that seems like a long shot.

Typically, Microsoft has held its Surface launches at events in New York City, though it launched the latest iteration of the Surface Pro in Shanghai earlier this year.

We've reached out to Microsoft for more information on the event, but haven't heard back. We'll update if we have any more information. For now, mark the end of October on your calendars as a potential Surface launch date.

Photo: Keith Agnello/Laptop Mag

