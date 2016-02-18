Mac to PC Guide: How to Make the Switch

There are plenty of reasons to switch OS X to Windows. You may be coveting the nearly borderless displays on the Dell XPS 13 notebook, or perhaps you're intrigued by the prospect of getting the same Windows 10 interface on both a PC and a tablet.

Even if you've used a PC before, you'll notice that Windows 10 looks and feels very different from previous versions of Microsoft's operating system and from the OS X UI you're used to. Basic tasks like uninstalling programs, switching between open apps and syncing with the cloud are all just different enough to give switchers a headache. Fortunately, with these tips, you'll be comfortable on Windows 10 in no time.

If you’re making the switch from a Mac to a Windows 10 PC, you’ll need to create a Microsoft account in order to sign into various services. Here's a step by step tutorial on how to set up an account and what you can access after you do.

Just because you've switched from a Mac to a PC that doesn't mean that you can't use iCloud services. Here's a step by step tutorial for how to get your iCloud photos and more on Windows.

If you plan to share an external hard drive between PC and Mac computers, you'll need our step by step tutorial to make a hard drive that works with both Windows and Mac OS X.

If you're switching from a Mac to a PC, you'll probably need to bring all the files you've accumulated over the years with you. Here's a step by step tutorial for how to place files where Windows apps will want them to go.

If you've got files from Apple's Pages, Numbers, Keynote and Contacts apps, they can be used on a Windows PC, but you'll need to follow these steps to get your files ready.

You don't have to kiss your years of iTunes purchases goodbye just because you switched from a Mac to a PC. Here's how to set up iTunes on Windows!

Getting your photos off of your iPhone and onto a PC can be easy, but you have to set things up properly. Here are step by step directions to get your iPhone's camera roll syncing with Windows' Photos app.

You can do some of the same gestures on PCs and Macs, but not all of them work. Here's a quick walkthrough of the operating systems' shared and unique gestures.

If you're switching from a Mac to a PC, you'll notice that not all of the keyboard shortcuts you had gotten used to work the same way. Here's a list of the keyboard shortcuts shared by the operating systems.

You can't log into social media directly through Windows itself, but with the native apps from Facebook and Twitter, you can Share more easily. Here are instructions for setting up native integration for Facebook and Twitter in Windows 10.

If you've moved from a Mac to a PC, you may be switching from Apple's Mail and Calendar apps to Windows' Mail and Calendar apps. Here's a guide to move your iCloud accounts over.

Since you can't Force Quit in Windows 10, Mac users switching to PCs will need to learn how to manually terminate applications that are not responsive. Here's a quick guide for how to shut those programs down.

If you're a Mac user who has switched to Windows, you may have trouble figuring out how to install new programs. Here are step by step instructions to get you up and running in the Windows Store.

It's not as easy to make desktop shortcuts on a PC as it is on a Mac, so if you've switched from OS X to Windows, you may need some guidance in placing links to your favorites on your desktop. Here's a guide for how to make shortcuts for Desktop and Modern Windows apps.

Window management in Windows 10 is different and more powerful than it is on OS X, so if you've switched from a Mac to a PC, you may be confused about how to split your screen between applications. Here's how to use window snapping to divide your screen between 4 windows.

Mac users never even got to use Siri on the desktop, so if you've switched from a Mac to a PC, you might be happy to hear that Microsoft's digital assistant Cortana is on Windows 10. Here's a complete guide for using Cortana to send emails, set up reminders and do a whole lot more.

You may need to download the QuickTime media player if you've just switched from a Mac to a PC, since Windows doesn't come with the video player. Here's how to install it and so you can start streaming even more videos.

If you've just switched from a Mac to a PC, you can hold onto your Airport router. Here are step by step instructions for using it with your PC.

Mac to PC Guide: How to Make the Switch