LG Z360 Ultrabook: Sexy White Design, Windows 8 Hot Keys (Video)

The Z360 Ultrabook is one of the few notebooks at CES 2013 that didn't have a touch screen, but that doesn't mean it's not Windows 8 friendly. All of the Charms menu options that typically require you to swipe in from the right on a display or touchpad are right there on the left side of the keyboard. We also love the sexy white design of this machine, which weighs a mere 2.5 pounds and measures .5 inches thin.

The lid of the Z360 is glossy white, but it didn't show that many fingerprint smudges. The deck of the notebook is a matte white plastic. Oddly, the touchpad didn't depress, which means Other highlights of the Z360 include a bright full HD IPS panel that offered wide viewing angles, dual microSD card slots and your choice of Core i3, Core i5 or Core i7 processors.

Our main beef with this Ultrabook is that its touchpad doesn't depress, so users will need to double tap to get stuff done. And while the keyboard offered plenty of travel during our time with the Z360, we wish the layout extended closer to the edges.

Like what you see? You'll have to import it, as LG has no plans to bring the Z360 stateside.