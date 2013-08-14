LG Vu 3 Could Sport 5.2-inch Display, Snapdragon 800 CPU

LG is rumored to be working on a new entry in its Optimus Vu series of phablets, and this one will be quite an upgrade from its predecessors. According to the Korean site ASIAE, the Vu 3, LG is dropping the Optimus from its name, is expected to sport a 5.2-inch display. That's up from the Vu II's 5-inch screen (pictured above). The Vu 3's display resolution is also expected to jump from 1024 x 768-pixels to 1280 x 960.

Despite the increase in screen size, the Vu 3 will retain the unique 4:3 aspect ratio found on both the Optimus Vu and Optimus Vu II. That means the phablet will also feature the awkward square design that the originals offered. During our time with the Vu and Vu II, we found them a bit difficult to hold in one hand. Users with smaller hands had an especially hard time gripping the handset. If the rumors are accurate that the Vu 3 will retain the same basic styling, LG may be limiting its audience for the phablet right out of the gate.

The Vu 3 will pack one of Qualcomm's new quad-core Snapdragon 800 processors, 2GB of RAM and a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera. The phablet may also include a stylus, though hopefully LG provides a slot to store it, rather than making you hold it at all times like the Vu II. Most impressive of all is the fact that the handset could include LTE-Advanced support. Of course, that function would only work in South Korea, where LTE-A networks are currently available.

AndroidAuthority reports that the Vu 3 may see its global launch at IFA 2013 in Berlin next month. If that's the case, we'll be on hand to see the phablet live and in person.

