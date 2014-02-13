LG G Pro 2: Bigger Display, 4K Video Cam, Unlock with a Knock

The Galaxy S5 might be the talk of the Android world, but LG is prepared to go head-to-head with Samsung with a new flagship of its own. The long-rumored LG G Pro 2, which was officially unveiled in Korea, will deliver a bigger screen, 4K video, and a new unlocking system when it ships in early 2014.

According to a report from The Verge, the G Pro 2 touts a 5.9-inch 1080p display, with a thinner build than the Optimus G Pro. The phablet is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 800 2.26-GHz processor with 3GB of RAM, and packs 32GB of internal storage. LG claims that the G Pro 2's 1W speaker is 30 percent louder than that of its predecessor. The device's 13-MP rear camera will shoot 4K video, with the option to shoot in slow-motion at 120 fps.

The G Pro 2 will run Android 4.4 KitKat and features the new Knock Code function, which will allow users to unlock the device without looking at the screen. The phablet will also borrow some of the G2's features, such as Knock On unlocking and the ability to change the display size for one-handed typing.

The LG G Pro 2 is launching in Korea this month, and will come stateside at a still-unnannounced date. We look forward to seeing more of the phablet at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.