Best Kids Tablets 2019

With their touch-screen user interfaces and often simpler operating systems, the best kids tablets are a great way for kids to learn how computers work. And if you buy a kids tablet, you get comprehensive parental controls to help you stop junior from browsing adult-oriented websites or making in-app purchases.

Some of the best tablets overall double as great kids tablets, thanks to their durability and strong parental controls. We tested a bunch to give you an idea of which are the best kids tablets to buy right now.

We've reviewed the 2018 Fire HD 8 (the non-Kids edition) and liked its affordable price and decent display (take a look at our step by step guide on how to add Google Play to your Fire Tablet). If your kids love iOS, consider the new iPad Air, it's one of Apple's best tablets ever and supports Apple's Smart Keyboard for typing up homework.

Amazon just updated the Fire HD 10 with a new kids edition version that's got all the family-friendly perks (kid-friendly case, warranty, FaceTime Unlimited, etc), plus a USB-C port for charging. We are also currently reviewing the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition, so stay tuned for that. Once you pick out a tablet, be sure to pick up a one of the best tablet cases for kids. And when your kid outgrows their tablet, check out our list of best Chromebooks, best laptops under $500 and best laptops under $300.

The best overall kids tablet you can buy

Durable design with two-year accidental-damage protection

Robust parental controls

Tons of free, age-appropriate content

Long battery life

Bright screen

Soft speakers

Weak cameras

The best tablet for children used to be the Fire 7 Kids Edition, but its new 8-inch sibling just swooped in and stole our attention away. Not only does it offer the same bumper and two-year no-questions-asked warranty as its smaller counterpart, but its battery lasts more than 5 hours longer. It also boasts a brighter screen and more responsive performance.

See our full Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition review.

Our favorite Apple kids tablet

Big, beautiful display

Long battery life

Fast A12 Bionic chip

Supports Smart Keyboard

Still packs headphone jack

Smart Keyboard is a pricey add-on

No 2nd-Gen Apple Pencil support

At half of the price of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the iPad Air ($499) is a much more affordable iOS product for your kids. Its 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 is super bright and colorful, so when your child draws on it with the compatible iPad Pencil (1st Gen), their work will really come to life.

A couple of other neat features is that it supports Apple's Smart Keyboard, so you can get your child into typing, and it even has a headphone jack. On top of all of that, it has a wild 11 hours and 54 minutes of battery life.

See our full Apple iPad Air (2019) review.

The strongest kids tablet you can buy

Thinner and lighter design

Immersive full-screen Liquid Retina display

Incredible A12X Bionic speed rivals or beats most laptops

Very long battery life

Improved Apple Pencil

USB-C replaces Lightning port

Entry-level model has just 64GB of storage

Power cable too short

Keyboard not as good as Surface Pro's

No touchpad

If your child is a little older and you can trust them with some pricey tech, we'd recommend getting them a 12.9-inch iPad Pro. With its unique AR capabilities, your child can take a journey through a virtual world and bring creatures to life right on the family couch.

And if they're into drawing, the newest Apple Pencil is the perfect companion due to its magnetic wireless charging and smooth flat-edge grip. On top of that, they'll benefit from Xbox One S level graphics that can handle games like NBA 2K19.

See our full New iPad Pro 2018 12.9-inch review.

Longer battery life

Brighter display

More screen space

Smart Keyboard support, finally

Gets pricey with Keyboard and Pencil

Aging design

Last year's processor

You could go for a more-affordable Android tablet, or one from Amazon, but the iPad offers the strongest app lineup for your kid(s). From educational titles that take advantage of augmented reality titles to a ton of tablet-optimized games, you'll never find your child asking why a certain app isn't available for the iPad.

And not only does the 2019 model offer speedy performance and solid battery life, it works with Apple's Pencil (an extra $99) and has Smart Keyboard support.

See our full Apple iPad (2019) review.

Two-year "Worry-Free" warranty

Great parental controls

Expandable storage

One year of FreeTime Unlimited programming

Tinny speakers

Wi-Fi is needed at unexpected times

Parental controls can be confusing

Very poor cameras

Editor's Note: Amazon's updated the Fire 7 Kids tablet with more storage, more speed, a better Alexa, less battery life and a new adjustable-stand case for hands-free content consumption.

Amazon's Fire 7 Kids Edition bundles the company's 7-inch budget tablet ($49 on its own) with a new protective bumper and a year's subscription to Amazon's FreeTime Unlimited for just $99 (16GB).

FreeTime Unlimited gives you more than 10,000 books, videos, educational apps and games curated for children. Plus, a two-year guarantee promises a no-questions-asked replacement if your child destroys the tablet.

See our full Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition review.

Good battery life

Decent performance

Bright and colorful display

Great value

Front camera could be better

Lenovo's new 8-inch tablet is a good option for slightly older kids, ones with more experience with technology that don't need the training-wheels of a tablet made for younger tots. Unlike Amazon's Fire tablets, the Tab 4 8 offers a true Android experience, so you can use Google's apps without the annoyances and risks involved with side-loading.

It also offers good battery life and performance, and a bright, colorful display. For $20 extra, you can get Lenovo's Kids Pack add-on, which includes content curated just for kids, parental controls, options for scheduling and limiting play time, a protective bumper case, stickers and a blue light filter.

See our full Lenovo Tab 4 8 review.

Amazing battery life

Comfortable design

Decent performance

Solid speakers

Sharp cameras

Vivid display

Running old Android 7.1

Some glare on screen

Below-average graphics performance

This enhanced version of Lenovo's 10-inch tablet can be made more kid-friendly with Lenovo's $20 Kids Pack add on, which provides a bumper to protect it from drops and a kids mode to protect your child from the worst of the Internet. But why would you go for this larger, pricier version? Its battery lasted three hours longer than the 8-inch model's did.

See our full Lenovo Tab 4 10 Plus review.

Epic battery life

Bright, colorful hi-res screen

Kid mode integrated with fingerprint login

Included stylus

Only one kid profile at a time

Limited parental controls

Mediocre performance

With the Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite, you almost never have to worry about battery life -- this baby survived a wild 13 hours and 13 minutes on theLaptop Mag battery test, and that's impressive considering it has a sharp and vivid 10.1-inch display.

If you combine that with the included stylus that Huawei provides, your child will have no limit to their creativity on this tablet. What's unique about the MediaPad M5 Lite is that you can register your child's fingerprint to automatically open the tablet in Huawei's Kids Corner mode, so you don't have to always set up the session for them. The downside is that you're limited to one kid profile.

See our full Huawei MediaPad M5 Lite review.

Beautiful, bright display

Strong sound

Speedy performance

Productivity-first DeX mode

S Pen offers great tricks

Cramped keyboard

No touchpad

DeX has room to improve

If you're struggling to decide between getting your child a tablet or a full-blown computer, Samsung has got you covered with its new Galaxy Tab S4. It can easily switch from tablet mode to a stationary little laptop accompanied by its own desktop mode, dubbed as "DeX" mode by Samsung. The only bummer is that you have to pay $150 extra for the Book Cover Keyboard, but the S Pen is included, so your kid can be as creative as they want with drawing.

See our full Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review.

Snappy despite its price

Super cheap

Hands-free Alexa

Amazon ads a-plenty (unless you pay more)

Low-res display

Still no Google apps

If you trust your kids not to wreck a tablet, it's hard to say no to the low-priced $50 Amazon Fire tablet, and the 2019 one is new and improved with Alexa. This 7-inch slate offers Amazon's solid parental controls, so you won't need to worry about Junior navigating to sites they shouldn't see.

However, you're not getting the rubber bumper, 2-year, no questions asked warranty or the year of FreeTime Unlimited books, videos, educational apps and games. On top of that, the Fire 7 has a relatively low-res display and still doesn't feature Google apps.

See our full Amazon Fire 7 (2019) review.

Stylish design

Stylus included

Solid graphics

Chrome OS educational tools

Quiet audio

Below-average performance

Short battery life

Blotchy cameras

Acer's Chromebook Tab 10 is the first tablet to run Chrome OS. Made for the classroom, and priced to compete with the 2017 iPad ($329), it features a 9.7-inch, 2048 x 1536-pixel screen, runs on a OP1 CPU with 4GB of RAM and offers 32GB of storage.

Includes a Wacom EMR stylus and it will eventually feature Google's Expeditions AR, a classroom learning tool. It has some solid graphics that are able to handle games like PUBG, which is packed into a gorgeous cobalt-blue design. However, its battery life only lasted under 7 hours, it has a pair of quiet speakers and less-than-ideal performance.

See our full Acer Chromebook Tab 10 review.