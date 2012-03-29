Grace Digital Audio Releases FireDock Speaker Dock for Kindle Fire

Sure, you have a speaker dock for your iPod or iPhone, where you can blast out music or play video. But where's the market for speaker docks for other mobile devices?

Grace Digital Audio bridges that gap, introducing its FireDock Speaker Dock for Kindle Fire, where you can charge your device while simultaneously listening to audio or watching video. The dock, made specifically for Amazon's 7-inch tablet, features full-range high quality stereo sound and comes equipped with a USB port and a headphone jack. Grace Digital Audio even made the device versatile, with the ability to view in horizontal and vertical modes while docked.

The dock comes out in July, and will retail for $130.