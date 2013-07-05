Dell Exploring Wearable Tech and Smart Watches

Even if you don't believe we're living in a 'Post-PC era,' as Steve Jobs said, there's no denying that PC sales are in a slump. That fact has got Dell, an already struggling PC maker, thinking outside the box, literally. Sam Burd, Dell's global vice president of personal computing, told the Guardian that Dell is looking to move into the "wearable computing" space.

Burd continued, saying "there are challenges in cost, and how to make it a really good experience. But the piece that's interesting is that computers are getting smaller. Having a watch on your wrist – that's pretty interesting, pretty appealing."

ABI Research agrees that this is a market with big potential, recently projecting the the wearable computing market to mushroom to 485 million annual device shipments by 2018. So it's no surprise Dell isn't the only one eyeing this space carefully. There is already a fledgling industry popping up around smart watches, including Pebble, Martian, I'm Watch and others. Google Glass has gotten much of the wearable tech press so far. But Sony recently announced its upcoming SmartWatch 2. Plus, Apple, LG, Samsung and Olympus all have devices rumored to be in development.

Dell has not formally announced any new devices, but it may need to do something quickly if it wants to stay relevant. In the last year, Dell's PC revenue shrank by an alarming 9 percent. Burd does seem to harbor some reservations about wearable tech, however.

"I don't see any magic new form factor like the iPad – I don't think anybody saw how that was going to change devices. But the number of [computing] devices per person is exploding." On wearables, he said "we haven't announced anything, but we are looking at the technology in that space."

