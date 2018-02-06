How to Clear Cookies and Browsing History on an Amazon Fire Tablet

Amazon's Fire Tablets may run a modified version of Android, but they don't use Google's Chrome browser. Instead, every time you surf the web on your Amazon slate, you're using the company's proprietary Silk browser. Like all browsers, Silk keeps a history and stores cookies that you may want to erase.

Here's how to clear your cookies and browsing history on the Amazon Fire Tablet.

1. Swipe down from the top of the home screen.

2. Tap Settings.

3. Tap Apps & Games.

4. Tap Amazon Application Settings.

5. Tap Silk Browser.

6. Tap Privacy.

6. Tap Clear browsing data.

7. Tap Clear data. Check the boxes next to Saved passwords and Autofill form data before tapping Clear data if you want your tablet extra clean.

Congrats, your browsing history, cookies and other digital detritus is off your tablet.

