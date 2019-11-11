The champions of Nvidia's new RTX cards are here! If you're looking for the ultimate gaming experience, you're going to want a laptop with the most powerful graphics card currently available: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. In an effort to streamline your purchase, we've compiled the best RTX 2080 gaming laptops.
Upgrading can be nerve-racking, because you're not totally sure what kind of performance you're getting. However, we recently pitted the last-gen GTX 1080 against the RTX 2080 and found that the latest card is a welcome improvement over its predecessor. In addition to the boost in power, you get the latest ray-tracing and DLSS technology, which will future-proof your laptop when more games flood in that support the tech.
What you need to know about Black Friday 2019
Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals are already happening, and we're likely to see additional deals for our best RTX 2080 gaming laptops, like the Alienware Area-51m and MSI GS75 Stealth. Black Friday deals are set to kick off on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) and continue all the way to Cyber Monday (Dec. 2).
We've compiled the following list of RTX 2080 gaming laptops based on performance and anticipated features.
1. Alienware Area-51m
The best RTX 2080 gaming laptop you can buy
CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core i7/9th Gen Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.1~1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds
The leader of the badass RTX 2080 crew is none other than the Alienware Area-51m. Not only can it run Rise of the Tomb Raider (Very High, 1080p) at 92 frames per second, but its overclockable 9th Gen Core i9 desktop processor also blasted through Geekbench 4.1 with a score of 32,591.
The best part is that all of that power is completely upgradable, including the CPU, GPU, RAM and storage. Pair those features with a breathtaking redesigned chassis, a solid 17.3-inch display and a pair of SSDs capable of a 1,272-MBps transfer rate, and you have a winner.
See our full Alienware Area-51m review.
2. Alienware m17 R2
The best RTX 2080 Max-Q gaming laptop
CPU: Intel Core i5/ Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.8 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds
While the original Alienware m17 is still for sale, you can get the new and improved Alienware m17 R2, which adopts the Area-51m's Legend design. Ironically, as a result, the m17 R2 is actually lighter and thinner than its predecessor. To no surprise, its beefy Core i9 processor and RTX 2080 GPU performed well, and to top it all off, this machine lasted 4 straight hours on a charge, which is solid for a gaming laptop.
See our full Alienware m17 R2 review.
3. Asus ROG Mothership
The most innovative RTX 2080 gaming laptop
CPU: Intel Core i9-8950K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: Three SSDs | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Weight: 10.4 pounds
This wacky gaming laptop / 2-in-1 / detachable monster is the ROG Mothership. Asus went leaps and bounds to set this machine apart from other gaming laptops, giving it an adjustable kickstand, a detachable keyboard and a motherboard packed behind its 17.3-inch, 1080p panel.
Its badass name isn't just relevant to its form factor, but its power as well. It's armed with a Core i9-9850HK processor and an RTX 2080 GPU. It tore through Rise of the Tomb Raider (Very High, 1080p) at 86 fps. Its 1080 panel wasn't overly saturated and delivered warm, realistic color, while the Mothership's island-style keyboard felt nice and offered good spacing.
See our full Asus ROG Mothership review.
4. Razer Blade 15 (OLED)
Best display
CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 128GB NVMe SSD with 1TB HDD/512GB NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch display | Size: 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds
If you're not blown away by the Razer Blade 15's Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, then you'll be knocked on your feet by its stunning 4K OLED display with G-Sync technology.
Its panel clocked in 438 nits of brightness and 243% of the sRGB color spectrum. Top all of that off with a battery life that lasted more than 4 hours on a single charge, which is especially impressive for a 4K gaming laptop.
See our full Razer Blade 15 (OLED) review.
5. MSI GT76 Titan
Our favorite MSI gaming laptop
CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070/2080 | RAM: 32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/ 512GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.3~1.7 inches | Weight: 10 pounds
An MSI laptop has never looked more premium until the MSI GT76 Titan wowed us with its clean silver finish. With ease, its RTX 2080 GPU maxed out the SteamVR Performance Test. If its bangin' design doesn't catch your attention, then its 4K panel will, blasting 376 nits of brightness and 157% of the sRGB color spectrum. Now top that off with a super comfortable keyboard.
See our full MSI GT76 Titan review.
6. Razer Blade Pro 17
Great for gaming and content creation
CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070 Max-Q/2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p display | Weight: 6.1 pounds
The Razer Blade Pro 17 packs is an Intel 9th Gen processor and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU into a sleek 0.8-inch thick black aluminum chassis. Combo that with a pair of lightning-fast SSDs and a crazy effective cooling system. This is an excellent gaming laptop for gaming and content creation thanks to its strong overall and gaming performance, a blisteringly fast pair of SSDs and a gorgeous display.
See our full Razer Blade Pro 17 review.
7. MSI GS75 Stealth
CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p) | Size: 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 5 pounds
Nvidia managed to squeeze an RTX 2080 GPU in the MSI GS75 Stealth's 0.7-inch-thin chassis thanks to the company’s Max-Q technology. Even though this chip is not a full 2080 GPU, you can't deny that MSI created a slim and sexy design.
Plus, the Stealth can still run Rise of the Tomb Raider at over 60 frames per second. On top of that, this machine's 17.3-inch display is wildly colorful, covering 161 percent of the sRGB spectrum, and the laptop's top-firing Dynaudio speakers are an absolute joy to listen to.
See our full MSI GS75 Stealth review.
8. Alienware m17 (2019)
CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.1 x 11.5 x 0.7~0.9 inches | Weight: 6.2 pounds
The Alienware m17 one-ups its little brother, the m15, and boasts an RTX 2080 GPU inside of its 0.7-inch body while taking on a gorgeous Nebula Red design. It's Core i9 CPU and top-tier RTX GPU blasted through all of our performance tests with ease.
Its 17.3-inch, 4K panel was the most notable feature, as it covered a wild 195% of the sRGB gamut and nailed 310 nits of brightness. On top of that, the Alienware m17 offers an excellent set of speakers that can fill a room with big, bright sound.
See our full Alienware m17 (2019) review.
9. MSI GT75 Titan (2019)
CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070/2080 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/ 512GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.9 x 12.4 x 1.2-2.3 inches | Weight: 10 pounds
The MSI GT75 Titan is second only to the Alienware Area-51m in graphics performance among machines released so far. But for multimedia, this laptop is head of the class.
Its 17.3-inch, 4K panel nailed an absurd 178 percent of the sRGB spectrum, and its audio is an absolute killer due to the combination of the Dynaudio speakers and Nahimic software. The GT75 Titan also features a full mechanical keyboard, with keys that have a deep 2.5 millimeters of travel.
See our full MSI GT75 Titan (2019) review.
10. Acer Predator Triton 500
CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2080 | RAM: 16/32GB | Storage: 512GB/dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p display | Size: 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds
At 0.7 inches and 4.8 pounds, the Acer Predator Triton 500 is amongst the slimmest and sexiest laptops with an RTX 2080 GPU. Along with its strong overall performance, the Triton 500's 512GB SSD is ridiculously fast, hitting speeds up to 1,696 Mbps.
And that's not all, the Triton 500 features a super comfortable keyboard that has 1.7 millimeters of key travel as well as the ability to change the keyboard lighting to one of the 16.8 million hues available via the PredatorSense software.
See our full Acer Predator Triton 500 review.