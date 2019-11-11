Trending

Best RTX 2080 Gaming Laptops

Here are the most powerful gaming laptops around

The champions of Nvidia's new RTX cards are here! If you're looking for the ultimate gaming experience, you're going to want a laptop with the most powerful graphics card currently available: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080. In an effort to streamline your purchase, we've compiled the best RTX 2080 gaming laptops.

Upgrading can be nerve-racking, because you're not totally sure what kind of performance you're getting. However, we recently pitted the last-gen GTX 1080 against the RTX 2080 and found that the latest card is a welcome improvement over its predecessor. In addition to the boost in power, you get the latest ray-tracing and DLSS technology, which will future-proof your laptop when more games flood in that support the tech.

We recently put the Alienware m15 and the Razer Blade 15 up against each other to see which OLED gaming laptop is best. If you're looking for good gaming peripherals, check out the SteelSeries Arctis 1 gaming headset, the SteelSeries Apex Pro gaming keyboard or the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse.

We've compiled the following list of RTX 2080 gaming laptops based on performance and anticipated features.

Alienware Area-51m

1. Alienware Area-51m

The best RTX 2080 gaming laptop you can buy

CPU: Intel 8th Gen Core i7/9th Gen Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.1~1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Stunning space-station aesthetic
Excellent graphics and overall performance
Lightning-fast SSDs
All major components upgradable
Expensive

The leader of the badass RTX 2080 crew is none other than the Alienware Area-51m. Not only can it run Rise of the Tomb Raider (Very High, 1080p) at 92 frames per second, but its overclockable 9th Gen Core i9 desktop processor also blasted through Geekbench 4.1 with a score of 32,591. 

The best part is that all of that power is completely upgradable, including the CPU, GPU, RAM and storage. Pair those features with a breathtaking redesigned chassis, a solid 17.3-inch display and a pair of SSDs capable of a 1,272-MBps transfer rate, and you have a winner.

See our full Alienware Area-51m review.

Alienware m17 R2

2. Alienware m17 R2

The best RTX 2080 Max-Q gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i5/ Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti or RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 15.7 x 11.6 x 0.7~0.8 inches | Weight: 5.7 pounds

Lightweight, captivating design
Powerful gaming and overall performance
Above-average battery life
Comfortable keyboard
Expensive

While the original Alienware m17 is still for sale, you can get the new and improved Alienware m17 R2, which adopts the Area-51m's Legend design. Ironically, as a result, the m17 R2 is actually lighter and thinner than its predecessor. To no surprise, its beefy Core i9 processor and RTX 2080 GPU performed well, and to top it all off, this machine lasted 4 straight hours on a charge, which is solid for a gaming laptop.

See our full Alienware m17 R2 review.

3. Asus ROG Mothership

The most innovative RTX 2080 gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i9-8950K | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: 64GB | Storage: Three SSDs | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Weight: 10.4 pounds

Excellent graphics and overall performance
Discussion-starting design
Stays cool while gaming
Great audio
Comfortable keyboard
Incredibly expensive
Lacks per-key lighting

This wacky gaming laptop / 2-in-1 / detachable monster is the ROG Mothership. Asus went leaps and bounds to set this machine apart from other gaming laptops, giving it an adjustable kickstand, a detachable keyboard and a motherboard packed behind its 17.3-inch, 1080p panel. 

Its badass name isn't just relevant to its form factor, but its power as well. It's armed with a Core i9-9850HK processor and an RTX 2080 GPU. It tore through Rise of the Tomb Raider (Very High, 1080p) at 86 fps. Its 1080 panel wasn't overly saturated and delivered warm, realistic color, while the Mothership's island-style keyboard felt nice and offered good spacing.

See our full Asus ROG Mothership review.

4. Razer Blade 15 (OLED)

Best display

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti/RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 128GB NVMe SSD with 1TB HDD/512GB NVMe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch display | Size: 13.9 x 9.3 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.9 pounds

Sleek, gorgeous design
4K OLED display is extremely bright and vivid
Great overall gaming and overall performance
Good battery life
Expensive
Runs hot while gaming

If you're not blown away by the Razer Blade 15's Core i9 processor and Nvidia RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU, then you'll be knocked on your feet by its stunning 4K OLED display with G-Sync technology. 

Its panel clocked in 438 nits of brightness and 243% of the sRGB color spectrum. Top all of that off with a battery life that lasted more than 4 hours on a single charge, which is especially impressive for a 4K gaming laptop.

See our full Razer Blade 15 (OLED) review.

5. MSI GT76 Titan

Our favorite MSI gaming laptop

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070/2080 | RAM: 32GB/64GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/ 512GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 15.6 x 12.9 x 1.3~1.7 inches | Weight: 10 pounds

Attractive design
Excellent graphics and overall performance
Bright, colorful 4K panel
Comfortable keyboard
Expensive

An MSI laptop has never looked more premium until the MSI GT76 Titan wowed us with its clean silver finish. With ease, its RTX 2080 GPU maxed out the SteamVR Performance Test. If its bangin' design doesn't catch your attention, then its 4K panel will, blasting 376 nits of brightness and 157% of the sRGB color spectrum. Now top that off with a super comfortable keyboard.

See our full MSI GT76 Titan review.

6. Razer Blade Pro 17

Great for gaming and content creation

CPU: Intel Core i7-9750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070 Max-Q/2080 Max-Q | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p display | Weight: 6.1 pounds

Powerful gaming and CPU performance
Sleek, slim chassis
Great audio
Incredibly fast transfer speeds
Below-average battery life
Expensive

The Razer Blade Pro 17 packs is an Intel 9th Gen processor and an RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU into a sleek 0.8-inch thick black aluminum chassis. Combo that with a pair of lightning-fast SSDs and a crazy effective cooling system. This is an excellent gaming laptop for gaming and content creation thanks to its strong overall and gaming performance, a blisteringly fast pair of SSDs and a gorgeous display.

See our full Razer Blade Pro 17 review.

MSI GS75 Stealth

7. MSI GS75 Stealth

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB/512GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p) | Size: 15.6 x 10.2 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 5 pounds

Slim, sexy design
Viciously vivid display
Great audio
Solid performance and graphics
Below-average battery life
Runs hot

Nvidia managed to squeeze an RTX 2080 GPU in the MSI GS75 Stealth's 0.7-inch-thin chassis thanks to the company’s Max-Q technology. Even though this chip is not a full 2080 GPU, you can't deny that MSI created a slim and sexy design. 

Plus, the Stealth can still run Rise of the Tomb Raider at over 60 frames per second. On top of that, this machine's 17.3-inch display is wildly colorful, covering 161 percent of the sRGB spectrum, and the laptop's top-firing Dynaudio speakers are an absolute joy to listen to.

See our full MSI GS75 Stealth review.

Alienware m17 (2019)

8. Alienware m17 (2019)

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2070/2080 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 1TB HDD or 512GB/1TB/2TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.1 x 11.5 x 0.7~0.9 inches | Weight: 6.2 pounds

Stunning, slim design
Strong graphics and overall performance
Gorgeous 4K display
Great audio
Runs hot while gaming
Below-average battery life

The Alienware m17 one-ups its little brother, the m15, and boasts an RTX 2080 GPU inside of its 0.7-inch body while taking on a gorgeous Nebula Red design. It's Core i9 CPU and top-tier RTX GPU blasted through all of our performance tests with ease. 

Its 17.3-inch, 4K panel was the most notable feature, as it covered a wild 195% of the sRGB gamut and nailed 310 nits of brightness. On top of that, the Alienware m17 offers an excellent set of speakers that can fill a room with big, bright sound.

See our full Alienware m17 (2019) review.

MSI GT75 Titan (2019)

9. MSI GT75 Titan (2019)

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2070/2080 | RAM: 16GB/32GB | Storage: 256GB SSD/ 512GB SSD 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch (1080p/4K) | Size: 16.9 x 12.4 x 1.2-2.3 inches | Weight: 10 pounds

Great overall and graphic performance
Excellent audio
Vivid, bright 4K panel
Super-comfortable mechanical keyboard
Extremely expensive

The MSI GT75 Titan is second only to the Alienware Area-51m in graphics performance among machines released so far. But for multimedia, this laptop is head of the class. 

Its 17.3-inch, 4K panel nailed an absurd 178 percent of the sRGB spectrum, and its audio is an absolute killer due to the combination of the Dynaudio speakers and Nahimic software. The GT75 Titan also features a full mechanical keyboard, with keys that have a deep 2.5 millimeters of travel.

See our full MSI GT75 Titan (2019) review.

Acer Predator Triton 500

10. Acer Predator Triton 500

CPU: Intel Core i7-8750H | GPU: Nvidia RTX 2060/2080 | RAM: 16/32GB | Storage: 512GB/dual 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD | Display: 15.6-inch 1080p display | Size: 14.1 x 10 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 4.8 pounds

Slim, portable design
Good overall and graphics performance
Comfortable keyboard
Seriously-fast file transfer speeds
Dim display
Runs hot with loud fans
Weak audio

At 0.7 inches and 4.8 pounds, the Acer Predator Triton 500 is amongst the slimmest and sexiest laptops with an RTX 2080 GPU. Along with its strong overall performance, the Triton 500's 512GB SSD is ridiculously fast, hitting speeds up to 1,696 Mbps. 

And that's not all, the Triton 500 features a super comfortable keyboard that has 1.7 millimeters of key travel as well as the ability to change the keyboard lighting to one of the 16.8 million hues available via the PredatorSense software.

See our full Acer Predator Triton 500 review.

