The Apple product that only true geeks can spot just hit its lowest price ever

There's not much cool about Apple anymore. The outsider tech company has become the ultimate mainstream tech company, especially in the last few decades.

Design innovations have become product iterations, and some of the excitment with each new release has worn off. Apple's also a victim of its own success: Airpods, once a status symbol like the iPhone before them, are commonplace because they're so good.

One thing that Apple isn't anymore is cool.

Except for one maybe one instantly recognizable-yet-subtle product. The Apple Watch Ultra 2. Only true Apple geeks — and I say it with love as I'm one of them — will spot the Ultra 2 on your wrist. It's not for everybody. That's why it's Ultra.

It's big. It's primarily seen on runners or hikers — and moms and dads and executives who also want to stay fit. It's for anyone, but few have it. Those who do will get comments, no doubt.

It's ruggedly designed with space-age titanium that's light and strong, and it has a bulkier shape and size (49mm!) on the wrist than other Apple watches, which go as small as 40mm.

The Ultra 2 is an amazing watch. But for a long time, its price put it out of reach.

But those days are over — for a little while. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is at the lowest price we've ever seen for Amazon Prime Day 2024 at $100 off.