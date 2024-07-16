The Apple product that only true geeks can spot just hit its lowest price ever
The iPhone is passé. Airpods are ubiquitous. The VisionPro? Fuhgeddaboudit. But for Amazon Prime Day, the product that still has that bit of the Apple cool factor has it its lowest price ever.
There's not much cool about Apple anymore. The outsider tech company has become the ultimate mainstream tech company, especially in the last few decades.
Design innovations have become product iterations, and some of the excitment with each new release has worn off. Apple's also a victim of its own success: Airpods, once a status symbol like the iPhone before them, are commonplace because they're so good.
One thing that Apple isn't anymore is cool.
Except for one maybe one instantly recognizable-yet-subtle product. The Apple Watch Ultra 2. Only true Apple geeks — and I say it with love as I'm one of them — will spot the Ultra 2 on your wrist. It's not for everybody. That's why it's Ultra.
It's big. It's primarily seen on runners or hikers — and moms and dads and executives who also want to stay fit. It's for anyone, but few have it. Those who do will get comments, no doubt.
It's ruggedly designed with space-age titanium that's light and strong, and it has a bulkier shape and size (49mm!) on the wrist than other Apple watches, which go as small as 40mm.
The Ultra 2 is an amazing watch. But for a long time, its price put it out of reach.
But those days are over — for a little while. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is at the lowest price we've ever seen for Amazon Prime Day 2024 at $100 off.
Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $699 @ Amazon
Apple's iconic watch and its only truly cool piece of tech is $100 off the original price for Amazon Prime Day. The best smartwatches are great for those new to Apple Watch and folks who finally want to go big. Everybody has Airpods. Everybody has an iPhone. But few have the Ultra 2.
Speaking of big, the case is also large at 49mm. For a watch so big, you'll be happy to learn the Ultra 2 features a super-light, strong titanium case that can stand up to the occasional ding or bang. This deal has an indigo-colored Alpine loop. This deal is also for the medium and large band sizes. It also has a battery that lasts 36 hours or 72 hours in low-power mode. Just incredible.
Features: Apple claims it's the brightest display ever, with a peak of 3,000 nits. Cellular is also built into the watch, a feature you may not think you need, but I doubt you'll go back once you have it.
Taking phone calls on your watch — or even leaving your phone at home while on a ride or a run — is a surprisingly rewarding behavior.
Price check: Best Buy $729
