The single-best Amazon Kindle you should buy on Prime Day
There are a lot of Kindles out there. And with Amazon Prime Day here again, a lot of discounts. But this is the Kindle that is best for most people.
The best Amazon Kindle e-reader for most people is one that’s light and compact and stores just enough books (a few thousand or so) to keep you occupied for as long as you want.
We’re talking about the 16-gigabyte black Amazon Kindle. The 11th-generation of the Kindle, a.k.a. the 2022 edition, is a wonderfully attractive 15% off for Amazon Prime Day (Tuesday and Wednesday of this week), down to $84.99 from its original $99.99 price tag. And if you’d like it in denim blue, you can do that, too. Did we mention the battery lasts so long you might forget that it needs to be charged at all?
The $85 Prime Day price is just shy of the lowest price ever, too. (Back in February 2023, it was just $75, according to Camel Camel Camel.)
Sure, you could get the bigger Kindle, but why mess with a classic?
Amazon Kindle (2022) $99.99 $84.99 @ Amazon
Overview: The small but mighty Kindle charges via a USB-C cable, and it's the best Kindle for most people. It is at its second-lowest price ever right now.
Battery: Six weeks on a single charge (based on a half-hour of reading per day at the light level of 13)
Storage: 16 gigabytes
Screen size: Six inches
Weight: 5.6 ounces
Dimensions: 6.2” x 4.3” x 0.32”
Wifi: Supports 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz networks
Warranty: One year of warranty and service is included
EIC for Laptop Mag. Admirer of a good adjective. Killer of passive voice. Mechanical keyboard casual.