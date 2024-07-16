The single-best Amazon Kindle you should buy on Prime Day

The best Amazon Kindle e-reader for most people is one that’s light and compact and stores just enough books (a few thousand or so) to keep you occupied for as long as you want.

We’re talking about the 16-gigabyte black Amazon Kindle. The 11th-generation of the Kindle, a.k.a. the 2022 edition, is a wonderfully attractive 15% off for Amazon Prime Day (Tuesday and Wednesday of this week), down to $84.99 from its original $99.99 price tag. And if you’d like it in denim blue, you can do that, too. Did we mention the battery lasts so long you might forget that it needs to be charged at all?

The $85 Prime Day price is just shy of the lowest price ever, too. (Back in February 2023, it was just $75, according to Camel Camel Camel.)

Sure, you could get the bigger Kindle, but why mess with a classic?