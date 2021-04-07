Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is coming to iOS soon — Phil Spencer confirms

Microsoft did announce its Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would launch on iOS devices in spring 2021, and it's looking like the company is delivering on that promise sooner rather than later.



Head of Xbox Phil Spencer recently confirmed the xCloud gaming service will soon be coming to Apple devices, which means iPhone users will finally be able to know what it's like to play Halo on their smartphone.

When is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate coming to iOS?

Spotted on Game Rant, Microsoft has recently been testing its xCloud gaming service on iOS and iPadOS-supported browsers.



Instead of releasing an app, users will be able to create a web app via a web browser to add to their home screen and play away. Currently, this is how Google Stadia works on iOS.



Microsoft has been adding numerous features to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, most recently letting users play original Xbox and Xbox 360 games on Android phones, including iconic titles Perfect Dark, The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind, Fable II and more.



For now, we're not sure if the browser version of xCloud will have certain limitations. Currently, the cloud gaming service only supports 1080p at 60 fps. However, this won't be much of an issue for Apple's most recent iPhone 12 lineup, seeing as they have a 60hz display.



While Apple Arcade is continuing to improve with a great selection of games, the ability to play the likes of Gears of War or Halo brings a whole new level of gameplay possibilities to iPhone and iPad models.



There's no exact date when Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will launch on iOS devices, but rumours of an Xbox "What’s Next for Gaming" event in April (via GamesRadar) are swirling. This suggests we could all be playing Halo on our smartphones as soon as this month.