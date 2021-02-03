Google Stadia Pro: Every free game included with the service

Google Stadia's premium subscription service offers a library of AAA and indie titles, with new games added every month. Although, there is a catch.



For £8.99/$10 a month, Stadia Pro players will get access to a list of games they can immediately stream on laptops, desktops and smartphones — and now even on iPhones and iPads. The premium subscription will let players stream games in 4K resolution with 5.1 surround sound, although not all devices support this feature yet.

As for the catch? The Pro games collection is forever changing, with games added and taken away every month. However, once a Pro game is claimed, it will stay in a subscriber's library, even if they decide to unsubscribe and come back later. Also, with Stadia's family sharing feature, group members will get access to these Pro games even if they aren't subscribed.



Stadia Pro subscribers will also get access to exclusive discount deals on upcoming games or AAA titles, which is always handy for those on a budget.



Find out which Stadia Pro games are available right now, and be sure to subscribe via the Stadia website if you find a title worth claiming.

Stadia Pro: February 2021 games

Enter the Gungeon

Journey to the Savage Planet: Employee of the Month Edition

Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light

List of free Stadia Pro games available