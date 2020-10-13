The Samsung Galaxy Tab A drops to $99 in killer Prime Day tablet deal

Prime Day tablet deals are aplenty, and one of the amazing tablets you can snag at a low price is the incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0.

Right now, you can snag the Samsang Galaxy Tab A 8-inch tablet for only $99! This is an incredible 33% off from its original price. This tablet can do everything! It can entertain you with a colorful, bright screen for Netflix watching, but it can also double as a productivity tablet to help you browse through the internet and scroll through important work documents.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (32GB): was $149 now $99 @ Amazon

In this incredible Prime Day tablet deal, you can snatch the 8-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab A for only $99. This is a 33% off of its original price, which will save you a whopping $50. Samsung boasts that this tablet has a lightweight form factor, long-lasting battery and the ability to fulfill a multitude of useful tasks.View Deal

One thing you'll absolutely love about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is its ability to take on many roles. It can be an entertainment center right in the palm of your hands. You can kick your feet up and watch Netflix, Disney+, Hulu and many other video platforms that satisfy your desire for streaming content.

Aside from watching shows and movies, you can play a wide selection of Android-based games on the Galaxy Tab 8.0, including Alto's Odyssey, Asphalt 9, Minecraft and Baldur's Gate.

The 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 8.0 is also excellent for some light productivity, such as browsing the web, scrolling through work documents and doing some internet research.

The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 in this deal packs a 8-inch (1280 x 800) display, a quad-core 2.0 GHz CPU, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There's also a microSD slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 runs on Android 9.0 Pie.

According to Amazon, current owners of the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 rave about the tablet's battery life; Samsung says that this tablet can offer up to 13 hours on a full charge. Customers also praise the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 for its thin-and-light form factor, fast interface, decent sound, speedy internet-browsing performance, and of course, its low price.

This tablet Prime Day deal won't last for long! Snag one of the best Samsung tablets on the market for just $99 — 33% off its original price — before it's too late.

