The most expensive MacBook Pro will set you back $6,099

Apple today announced the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro featuring new M1 Pro and M1 Max chips. As impressive as they seem, these two laptops cost a lot of money, especially when you configure them with the goodies Apple actually showed at its event.

The starting price of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Pro CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD is $1,999, which is a pretty penny and about the average starting place for some workstations. The base 16-inch MacBook Pro with the M1 Pro, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD will cost you $2,499.

The thing is, as a content creator, I want the maxed-out 16-inch MacBook Pro with at least 64GB of RAM and an 8TB SSD. So I went to Apple's website and tricked out the new MacBook Pro with my desired top-tier specs. Unfortunately, the cost soared to a whopping $6,099.

For that money, you can buy a brand new Kawasaki Ninja 400 ($4,999) entry-level motorcycle and a MacBook Air with M1 chip ($929) and still have a little money left over.

The good news is that, according to Apple, its new M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs, on average, are 1.7x faster than Intel Core i9 chips and 3.7x faster than Intel Core i7 chips. Both laptops are available with up to 64GB of RAM, up to 8TB of SSD storage and feature Thunderbolt 4 support, an SD card slot, and an HDMI port.