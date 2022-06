Samsung's 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor gets crazy price drop — Daily Deals

Looking for a bargain gaming monitor for your PS5, Xbox Series X, or 4K gaming? Samsung's 28-inch Odyssey G7 display is now on sale over at Curry's, and you'll save a clean £150.



You can now pick up the Samsung Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitor for just £549 (opens in new tab), which is a significant drop from its original £699 price tag. Boasting 4K resolution with an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, up to 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium support, along with an HDMI 2.1 port for next-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X console gaming, this deal should not be missed!

(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G7 28-inch Gaming Monitor: was £699 now £549 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

Save a nifty £150 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. This 3,840 x 2,160-pixel resolution 4K display has a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR400 support, ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, and Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium compatibility.

Today’s best deals: In more detail

(opens in new tab) Samsung 50-inch QN94A Neo QLED 4K HDR Smart TV (2021): was £1,249 now £799 @ Currys (opens in new tab)

Samsung's 50-inch QLED 4K Smart TV is just £799. That's a great deal considering its HDMI 2.1 port for 4K gaming at 120Hz and HDR10+ support. Plus, its Quantum 4K Processor automatically adjusts the brightness and upscales everything you're watching to 4K.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £298 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. And now, thanks to a 19% saving, it's cheaper than ever!

(opens in new tab) Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller: was £64.99 now £46.99 @ Amazon UK (opens in new tab)

Save a whopping £18 on the official PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. Its most exciting features are its adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, mono speaker and an integrated mic.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £529 @ Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)

Now cheaper than ever before, the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) (opens in new tab) with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD is an absolute steal. From its speedy processing power that is only bested by the M1 MacBook Air in the sub-£1,000 category to the comfortable keyboard and variety of ports, you can't go wrong with this sturdy Galaxy Book.

(opens in new tab) Mario Strikers: Battle League Football: was £49 now £38 @ Currys with code MARIO (opens in new tab)

Currys is back again with another belter of a pre-order deal — this time on what is sure to be one of the better sports arcade games of the year in Mario Strikers! This is the cheapest you will find this game anywhere.

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £1,899 now £1,763 @ John Lewis (opens in new tab)

John Lewis is slashing £136 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 (opens in new tab) review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5-star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power users.

(opens in new tab) Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB WiFi): was £319 now £309 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The latest base iPad is an amazing choice for casual usage, gaming, and light productivity. Basically, Apple raided the parts bins of previous and current-gen models to develop something that is more than good enough for most of you! This model packs an A13 Bionic chip, vivid Retina display with True tone, 64GB of storage, and up to 10 hours of battery life. This deal is also available at Currys! (opens in new tab)

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.