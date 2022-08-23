Razer back to school sale — deals, student discounts, freebies

Razer back to school deals, student discounts, bundles and free gifts are available at Razer.com. For a limited time, score excellent back to school savings on Razer laptops, monitors, PC accessories, gaming chairs, and more.

Students and educators save up to 20% off Razer gear via the Razer Student Education Purchase Program (opens in new tab). To qualify, you must have a valid edu email address. You must also be a current student, employed teacher or employed staff of an eligible university, college, technical school or high school.

You don't have to be a student to take advantage of Razer's back to school sale. The PC maker offers a selection of deals that are open to everyone. And what's more, orders $129 or more will include a free gift from Razer via coupon, "BACK2SCHOOL" at checkout.

From laptops to backpacks, browse our favorite Razer back to school offers below.

Razer back to school deals

(opens in new tab) Razer Book Quartz Bundle V2 Essential: was $1,759 now $1,499 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Save $260 on this Razer Book Bundle. This bundle includes: an Anodized Quartz Pink finish Razer Book laptop, free RazerCare Essential (valued at $200) and a free Razer Skin valued at ($60). The laptop in this deal has a 13.4-inch (1920 x 1200) matte display, 2.8-GHz Intel Core i7-1165G7 4-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

(opens in new tab) Razer Blade 14: from $1,999 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

The base model Razer Blade 14 packs a 14-inch 144Hz (1920 x 1080) display with FreeSync Premium for smooth, distortion free gameplay. Powering the laptop is a 3.3-GHz AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM and Radeon 680M Graphics. Rounding out its specs are Nvidia's RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory and a 1TB SSD. Register for Razer's Education Program (opens in new tab) to get 5% off. Use coupon, "BACKTOSCHOOL" at checkout to score a free gift from Razer.

(opens in new tab) Razer Enki X w/ Free Kiyo Webcam: $299 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

The Enki X is premium built to provide comfort for gaming and study marathons. It features unique 110° extended shoulder arches and a 21 inch ultrawide seat base for long-lasting comfort. For a limited time, receive a free Kiyo webcam with your purchase. Register with the Razer Education Program (opens in new tab) to save 10%. Use coupon, "BACKTOSCHOOL" at checkout to score a free gift from Razer.

(opens in new tab) Razer Barracuda X Wireless Headset: was $99 now $79 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

The latest Razer Barracuda X is a lightweight and versatile wireless headset. It's great for seamless educational and gaming use across a student’s PC, console, and mobile devices. This lets students participate virtually with clarity during whether learning from home or gaming after school. Use coupon, "BACKTOSCHOOL" at checkout to score a free gift from Razer.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro Streaming Webcam: was $199 now $119 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Razer's back to school sale takes $80 off the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam. We tested this laptop camera and liked its solid 1080p video and photo quality. Other notable features includes its privacy shutter and dedicated companion app. Amazon (opens in new tab) offers this same deal.

(opens in new tab) Razer Rogue 13 Backpack V3: was $59 now $41 @ Razer (opens in new tab)

Save $18 on the Razer Vogue 13 Backpack V3. Sleek, minimalist and rugged, it's a great everyday backpack for students. It features a tear and water-resistant, to withstand everyday travel and all-weather conditions. The main compartment has a padded laptop sleep to fit laptops or tablets up to 13 inches.