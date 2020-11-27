POGGERS! Lenovo Legion 5 with RTX 2060 is $400 off in epic Black Friday deal

Black Friday deals are punching you in the gut left, right and center. This one's no different, so hop on this powerful gaming laptop and prepare to get pub-stomped by the greatest Fortnite players in the world.

You can get your hands on the Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop for $1079 at B&H Photo

Lenovo Legion 5 with an RTX 2060 deal

Lenovo Legion 5 Gaming Laptop: was $1479.99 now $1079.99 @ B&H Photo

This 15.6-inch Lenovo laptop comes equipped with a 2.6 GHz i7-10750H CPU, a Nvidia RTX 2060 with 6GB of VRAM, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage and a 144Hz refresh rate. All of that power for $1079.99 is a steal!View Deal

With this powerful and affordable gaming laptop, you can easily play some of the biggest modern titles like Fortnite, Overwatch and Team Fortress 2 (hah). But seriously, there's not much you couldn't do on this bad boy, and if you were looking for a solid gaming laptop without spending a fortune, this is a great deal.

B&H Photo and Video will keep this deal going until the end of tomorrow, so you have a day or so think about whether or not it's worth it for you.

Black Friday deals officially kicked off on November 27 and there are tons of deals on the industry’s best laptops. Be sure to bookmark our best Black Friday laptop deals page for this year’s exclusive deals on laptops.