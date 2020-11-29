Oh, snap! Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is $61 off in this killer Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday deals are closing in fast but they'll disappear before you know it. If you want to be on time for those deals, you'll need a watch, so pick up the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $61 off.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for $369 at Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 deal

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches around. It features an FDA-approved ECG sensor and trip detection. It has a wide variety of watch faces and the ability to read SpO2 and VO2 Max levels.

This particular watch features a slimmer design than its previous iterations. It's 8% smaller, 14% thinner and 15% lighter than the first Galaxy Watch. However, its battery life is slightly worse, as it's rated for two days of runtime, whereas the original Galaxy Watch could last for 4 days.

Our sister site, Tom's Guide, praised it in its Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review, stating, "The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 ($399) brings a rotating bezel, ECG monitoring and fall detection right to your wrist. It's the best Android lifestyle smartwatch you can get now."

