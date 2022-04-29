Nothing ear (1) drop to all-time lowest price in shock saving — Daily Deals

Right now, you can pick up a pair of Nothing ear (1) earbuds for their lowest ever price — thanks to a huge 25% saving! Make no mistake about it, for what you get, this is one of the best gadget deals available today.

Take a look at my Nothing ear (1) review for all the detail about them, but to give you the TL;DR, these are some of my favourite earbuds for its unique design, great sound via the 11mm drivers tuned by Teenage Engineering, and the ANC is way stronger than the price indicates.

That's not all, though. Kicking off the Bank Holiday (and payday weekend), we've found a dirt cheap RTX 3060 laptop, a fiver off Nintendo Switch Sports and much more!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon

The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer

Packing plenty of power into a shockingly affordable package, Gigabyte’s G5 sports a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top for peak performance on the go is a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and comfortable keyboard.

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £89 now £79 @ The Game Collection

Thanks to this saving, you can now get the best PS5 headset out there for an equally bonkers price. Take a look at our PlayStation Pulse 3D headset review for more on this beauty.

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £35 @ Amazon

Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £229 now £149 @ John Lewis

This Bank Holiday deal knocks £80 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £177 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon

Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring.

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys

The iPad Pro is currently £50 off at Currys. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection

Refreshed, reworked and reinvigorated for an exciting new season of F1 action, F1 22 brings new driving physics, gorgeous new graphics and a truckload of new modes for hours and hours of fun.



