Nothing ear (1) drop to all-time lowest price in shock saving — Daily Deals

Right now, you can pick up a pair of Nothing ear (1) earbuds for their lowest ever price — thanks to a huge 25% saving! Make no mistake about it, for what you get, this is one of the best gadget deals available today.

Take a look at my Nothing ear (1) review for all the detail about them, but to give you the TL;DR, these are some of my favourite earbuds for its unique design, great sound via the 11mm drivers tuned by Teenage Engineering, and the ANC is way stronger than the price indicates.

That's not all, though. Kicking off the Bank Holiday (and payday weekend), we've found a dirt cheap RTX 3060 laptop, a fiver off Nintendo Switch Sports and much more!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon

Nothing ear (1): was £99 now £74 @ Amazon
The Nothing ear (1) are one of the best pairs of true wireless earbuds you can buy — with expressive 11mm drivers, a unique transparent design and strong ANC. Now, they are back to their lowest ever price.

View Deal
Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer

Gigabyte G5 (RTX 3060): was £979 now £799 @ eBuyer
Packing plenty of power into a shockingly affordable package, Gigabyte’s G5 sports a 10th gen Intel Core i5 CPU, GeForce RTX 3060 GPU with 6GB GDDR6, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. Up top for peak performance on the go is a 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display and comfortable keyboard.

View Deal
PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £89 now £79 @ The Game Collection

PlayStation 5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: was £89 now £79 @ The Game Collection
Thanks to this saving, you can now get the best PS5 headset out there for an equally bonkers price. Take a look at our PlayStation Pulse 3D headset review for more on this beauty.

View Deal
Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £35 @ Amazon

Nintendo Switch Sports: was £39 now £35 @ Amazon
Nintendo heads back to the success of Wii Sports and brings these mini games back for a new generation. Get ready for a tonne of fun at a dirt cheap price!

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £229 now £149 @ John Lewis

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook: was £229 now £149 @ John Lewis
This Bank Holiday deal knocks £80 off the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook. This convertible Chromebook has an 11-inch HD (1366 x 768) display, MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. 

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. 

View Deal
SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £177 @ Amazon

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £177 @ Amazon
The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

View Deal
Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS): was £369 now £328 @ Amazon
Apple's latest smartwatch features a brighter display and a new 64-bit dual-core S7 processor. What's more, its built-in blood oxygen sensors support Apple's Blood Oxygen app for comprehensive health monitoring. 

View Deal
Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys

Apple iPad Pro 11-inch Tablet: was £749 now £699 @ Currys
The iPad Pro is currently £50 off at Currys. Powered by the same M1 chip found in the latest MacBooks, the 2021 iPad Pro brings blazing performance to Apple's best-selling tablets. The iPad Pro in this deal packs an 11-inch Retina Display, Apple M1 CPU and 128GB of storage.

View Deal
F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection

F1 22 (PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Xbox Series): was up to £69, now from £42 @ The Game Collection
Refreshed, reworked and reinvigorated for an exciting new season of F1 action, F1 22 brings new driving physics, gorgeous new graphics and a truckload of new modes for hours and hours of fun.

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 