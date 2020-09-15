New iPad unveiled with faster performance, same $329 price

Apple took the wraps off its 8th-generation entry-level iPad. It's a minor update from the previous version but will deliver considerably faster performance at the same $329 price.

That speed boost is owed to the new iPad's A12 Bionic SoC, which offers 40% faster CPU performance and, thanks to the “Neural Engine” processing, twice the graphics power as the A10 in the previous model.

The iPad will run iPadOS 14, which adds new pencil capabilities like hand-written text input. The new iPad is compatible with the Gen 1 Apple Pencil, Apple-branded keyboard accessories and Logitech keyboard attachments.

You can order the new iPad today starting at $329 or $299 for Education customers. It will be available this Friday, September 18 in Space Gray, Silver and Gold in 32GB and 128GB configs. The cellular 4G LTE model starts at $459.

iPad (2020) specs

iPad (2020) Best For Media Consumption, Gaming Starting Price $329 Screen 10.2 inches (2160 x 1620) Battery Life 10:00 (claimed) Processor A12 Bionic Storage 32GB, 128GB Cameras(Rear / Front) 8MP, 1.2MP VideoRecording 1080p Color Options Silver, Space Gray, Gold Touch ID Yes Pencil Supported Yes Dimensions 9.4 x 6.6 x 0.29 inches Weight 1.03 pounds

iPad (2020) features

The biggest upgrade to the new iPad is the A12 Bionic SoC under the hood.

Apple claims the new iPad is 2x faster than the top-selling Windows 10 laptop, 3x faster than the top-selling Android tablet, and 6x faster than the top-selling Chromebook. You shouldn't read too much into these numbers; we'll conduct our own tests to see how the iPad compares to its direct rivals.

(Image credit: Apple)

The new iPad is otherwise very similar to its predecessor. Contrary to what many leaks predicted, the new iPad retains the 10.2-inch display and uses a Lightning connector instead of USB-C, which is now supported by the iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

The design hasn't changed, either. With its thick bezels and Touch ID sensor below the display, the new iPad looks antiquated compared to other iPads and rival tablets.