Mass Effect Legendary Edition — the remastered trilogy gets a release date

The original Mass Effect trilogy is getting remastered, bringing together the three games, including single-player base content and over 40 DLC packs, into one sweet bundle. Back onboard the Normandy we go!



Each of the Mass Effect games will be optimized in 4K, and they will be available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Even better, the bundle will feature forward compatibility and targeted enhancements on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Mass Effect on current-gen consoles? That's what we like to hear.



It isn't just visuals that will be getting tweaked, as the first Mass Effect, which came out in 2007, will be getting a major refresh — from levels settings getting redone to combat feeling more like its sequels. That will most likely be the best thing to come out of the trilogy, as the original Mass Effect can feel a tad...outdated.



What's more, as seen on Polygon, updates also include an expanded character creation menu, including better hair options and various skin tones. That just means yet another hour will be spent on the character creation screen.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be coming out on May 14, 2021, and pre-orders will be available soon.



During last year's Game Awards, EA announced there will be a new Mass Effect with a teaser, although not much else is known except for Liara T'Soni being in it.



