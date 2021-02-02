God of War PS5 gets the 4K treatment — download the free patch today

God of War developer Santa Monica Studios has given one of the best games to come out of 2018 a significant performance boost, and PS5 owners can check it out today.



The developer announced in a blog post that the free patch will replace the two graphics modes offered in the PS4 Pro version, performance or resolution, with a new default setting that brings the best of both together. Kratos will have never looked so smooth.



God of War PS5 will now offer an "enhanced performance experience," with 4K resolution at 60 FPS.

The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the PS5 is coming tomorrow! ✔️ Syncs to 60 FPS ✔️ 4K Checkerboard Resolution ✔️ 2160p✔️ Free Update for PS5 UsersCheck out our blog for more info 👉https://t.co/CXTyfHFyvN pic.twitter.com/psSLo63ReFFebruary 1, 2021

The blog states there is also the original PlayStation 4 ‘Favor Resolution’ video graphics mode, titled "Original Performance Experience," offering 4K Checkerboard Resolution synced to 30 FPS. We'll stick to 60 FPS now, thanks.



Santa Monica Studios is still looking to hire a new art director for a mysterious upcoming project, one that apparently isn't God of War related. If you're interested, you may as well give it a shot here.



Other notable PlayStation titles are getting a PS5 patch upgrade, with 2020's Ghost of Tsushima rumoured to either be getting the same treatment or possibly a full-blown sequel.



In the meantime, if you're lucky enough to have nabbed a PS5, jump on and start downloading that free patch already,