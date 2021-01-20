God of War devs hiring for a mysterious upcoming project

God of War creator Santa Monica Studio has posted a new job listing for an unannounced project, and it looks like it could be its next big AAA game.



Posted on its Twitter account, the company is looking for a new art director for the development of its "new unannounced title." Further on in the job listing, it states the company will be "embarking on a new journey!" We're intrigued, to say the least.

🔥 HOT JOB: ART DIRECTOR 🔥We are seeking an experienced Art Director for the development of a new unannounced title!If you’ve got what it takes to guide and inspire our team to deliver best-in-class visual quality, apply here 👉 https://t.co/HBV4G97OtI #SMSCareers #Gamedev pic.twitter.com/IkzVzcvCJVJanuary 19, 2021

The job listing also states the requirements for the soon-to-be art director involves shipping at least one AAA game title, so we're expecting the project to be one, too.



As we know, the hugely-anticipated God of War: Ragnarök is set to release on PS5 in 2021. This begs the question: will Ragnarök be the final game in the 2018 series? With a new untitled project coming up, that may be the case.



While the sequel to 2018's God of War is set to come out this year, people are still being hired, with sound designer Beau Anthony Jiminez, who worked on The Last of Us Part II and Destiny 2, as the most recent hire (as of January 2021).



Regardless, there's no denying the hype for whatever Santa Monica Studio comes out with, seeing as God of War was awarded Game of the Year in 2018.



