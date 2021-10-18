Trending

MacBook Pro 14-inch unveiled with M1 Pro/Max CPUs, MagSafe, and an ugly notch

By

Apple's new 14-inch MacBook Pro has a fresh design and some mouth-watering components.

MacBook Pro
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple revealed today a 14-inch MacBook Pro with new M1 Pro or M1 Max processors, a new keyboard with physical shortcut keys, more ports, MagSafe, a notch, and more. 

The 14-inch MacBook Pro runs on Apple's new M1 Pro or M1 Max processor. The former has 10 CPU cores split into 8 high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. For graphics, the chip has 16 GPU cores or eight more than the M1 for 2x graphics performance. RAM goes up to 32GB of memory, an upgrade over the 16GB supported in the M1. If you choose the more powerful M1 Max chip, you get 10 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores.

As for ports, the right side has an HDMI port, a Thunderbolt 4 input and an SD card slot. On the other side are a headphone jack and two more Thunderbolt ports. Also, MagSafe returns for charging. 

Looking at the display, this model comes with a 14.2-inch panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 5.9 million pixels.

The 14-inch MacBook Pro is 0.6 inches thick and weighs only 3.5 pounds. Flanking the keyboard is a six-driver speaker system.

Developing...

Phillip Tracy
Phillip Tracy

Phillip Tracy is the assistant managing editor at Laptop Mag where he reviews laptops, phones and other gadgets while covering the latest industry news. After graduating with a journalism degree from the University of Texas at Austin, Phillip became a tech reporter at the Daily Dot. There, he wrote reviews for a range of gadgets and covered everything from social media trends to cybersecurity. Prior to that, he wrote for RCR Wireless News covering 5G and IoT. When he's not tinkering with devices, you can find Phillip playing video games, reading, traveling or watching soccer.