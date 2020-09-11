Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop gets $320 price cut in epic deal

The Lenovo Legion 5i is one of the best gaming laptops you can get. So if you're in the market for a new gaming rig under $1,000, this deal is for you.

For a limited time, you can buy the 17-inch Lenovo Legion 5i for $979.99 directly from Lenovo via coupon, "LASTCHANCE4". Usually, this gaming laptop retails for $1,299.99 so that's $320 off its regular price. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this configuration and one of today's best laptop deals.

Lenovo Legion 5i 17" Gaming Laptop: was $1,299 for $979 @ Lenovo

Save $320 on the Lenovo Legion 5i gaming laptop via coupon, "LASTCHANCE4". It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.6-GHz i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it's equipped with an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory. View Deal

Lenovo manufacturer's some of the industry's best laptops and its Legion series machines are among our top pics.

This Legion 5i gaming laptop on sale packs a 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display, a 2.6-GHz Intel Core i7-10750H 6-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB solid state drive. Rounding out its hardware specs is a GTX 1650 Ti GPU with 4GB of graphics memory.

We tested the 15-inch model Legion 5i 15, and found its clutter-free, well-placed ports and good speakers impressive. We were also find of its VR performance scores.

Design-wise, like its 15-inch sibling, the 17-inch Legion 5i sports a low-profile chassis and a minimalist dusky, “phantom black” finish. The Legion 5i features an island-style, white-backlit RGB keyboard and full numpad. For long PC gaming sessions, shield-shaped, concave keys add an extra layer of comfort for your fingertips. In real-world testing of the laptop's 4.2 x 2.8-inch touchpad, Windows 10 gestures like pinch-zoom, two-finger scroll and three-finger tap performed well.

Performance-wise, the Legion 5i's Intel Core i7-10750H CPU and 8GB of RAM took just about everything we threw its way. Even when we simultaneously launched 40 Google Chrome tabs, a Twitch live stream, a Netflix film, a 1080p YouTube video, and Google Docs, there was no lag.

That said, image how much multitasking you can do on this Legion 5i when you're not gaming.