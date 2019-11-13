Best 17-inch Laptops 2019

Whether you're streaming TV shows or working with multiple spreadsheets, 17-inch laptops are the ultimate productivity machines. And while they've historically been criticized for being large and clunky, the recent trend toward thin bezels has reduced the overall footprint of these machines.

Yes, we still recommend the best 13-inch laptops and the best 15-inch laptops if you want something portable, but if you want to maximize productivity or want a theater-like experience, go with the biggest display you can find. 17-inch laptops are great for content creators because of their vast canvases. If you're a creator who wants specific recommendations, check out our best laptops for photo editing and best video editing laptops pages.

Without further ado, here are the best 17-inch laptops for every need.

Surprisingly portable

CPU: Up to Intel Core i7 | GPU: Intel UHD 620 Graphics | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 512GB SSD | Display: 17-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel | Size: 15 x 10.5 x 0.7 inches | Weight: 2.95 pounds

Lightest 17-inch laptop ever

Very long battery life

Bright, vivid display

No discrete graphics

Keyboard quirks

Slow SSD

Our current best overall 17-inch laptop, the 2.95-pound LG Gram 17 weighs less than most 15-inch machines. Combine that lightness with a relatively compact design enabled by the laptop's slim display bezels and the Gram 17 is one surprisingly travel-friendly laptop. Oh, and the Gram 17's nearly 12 hours of battery life means you can use it for an entire day without even dropping into the battery-saver mode. You'd expect one of the best 17-inch laptops to flaunt a gorgeous display, and Gram doesn't disappoint with its bright and vivid panel. To conclude, the Gram 17 gets you a superlight, relatively compact chassis, all-day battery life and a gorgeous display — what more could you ask for?

See our full LG Gram 17 review.

Laptop or all-in-one?

CPU: Up to Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: Up to 64GB | Storage: Up to 1TB | Display: 17.3-inch, 3840 x 2160 | Size: 16.1 x 12.6 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 10.5 pounds

Exceptional graphics and CPU performance

Innovative design

Stays cool when gaming

Great audio

Comfortable keyboard

Exorbitantly priced

Lacks per-key lighting

You've never seen a laptop like this before. In fact, calling it a laptop would be a stretch. What exactly is the ROG Mothership? It's essentially a mini all-in-one gaming PC. All of the components reside in the display portion while the keyboard below can be detached. By propping the base up on its kickstand, you can turn the ROG Mothership into a stationary gaming rig. Apart from its wonky design, the ROG Mothership offers incredible power, great audio and a comfortable keyboard.

See our full Asus ROG Mothership review.

A portable laptop that packs a punch

CPU: Up to Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q | RAM: Up to 64GB | Storage: Up to 1TB | Display: 17.3-inch, 3840 x 2160 | Size: 15.6 x 10.6 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 5.8 pounds

Sleek aluminum chassis

Bright 4K display

Good battery life

Comfortable keyboard

Strong performance

Poor webcam location

Graphics behind the competition

If you want a portable laptop capable of playing the latest games on high graphics settings, then the Aero 17 HDR should be at the top of your list. This specific model comes with a 4K HDR display that we found to be both vivid and bright. on top of that, you get a sleek aluminum chassis, a comfortable keyboard and more than 5 hours of battery life.

See our full Aero 17 HDR review.

Crazy graphics power in a premium chassis

CPU: Up to Intel Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 | RAM: Up to 128GB | Storage: Up to 2TB | Display: 17.3-inch, 4K | Size: 15.6 x 12.9 x1.7 inches | Weight: 9.9 pounds

Attractive design

Excellent graphics and overall performance

Bright, colorful 4K display

Comfortable keyboard

Expensive

Don't have a budget and need the most powerful gaming rig out there? Consider the MSI GT76 Titan, a massive machine that packs crazy fast performance and eye-opening specs, including up to 128GB of RAM and up to 2TB of SSD storage. But it's not all about raw power. The GT76 Titan has an attractive design and its 4K panel is bright and vivid. You also get a comfortable RGB keyboard, even if it isn't mechanical.

See our full MSI GT76 Titan review.

Large screen, low price

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7 | GPU: Intel HD Graphics 620/Nvidia GeForce MX150 | RAM: 8GB/12GB | Storage: 1TB HDD/256GB SSD, 1TB HDD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 16.7 x 11.4 x 1.1 inches | Weight: 6.6 pounds

Sleek looks

Quality display

Discrete GPU

Comfortable keyboard

Weak bass

Poor webcam

The Acer Aspire 5 is a chameleon. The laptop's sophisticated looks are perfect for an office environment, while its dedicated MX150 GPU will satisfy casual gamers. But no matter what you're doing, the 17.3-inch, 1080p display will provide a vivid and detailed image. For under $1,000, you also get a spacious, comfortable keyboard and strong performance, thanks to the Aspire 5's Core i7 CPU.

Another perk is its dual storage drives: a 1TB HDD stores files while the primary 256GB SSD does the heavy lifting. Although the Aspire 5's speakers and webcam fall flat, the Aspire 5 undoubtedly deserves the title of best 17-inch laptop under $1,000.

See our full Acer Aspire 5 review.

One of the best 4K displays ever

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce 940MX | RAM: 8GB/16GB | Storage: 1TB HDD/256GB SSD/1TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 16.4 x 11.1 x 0.9 inches | Weight: 6.4 pounds

Exceptional 4K display

Strong overall performance

Crisp, refined audio

4K screen doesn't support touch

My goodness, the display on the HP Envy 17 is truly something to behold. Capable of reproducing a whopping 209 percent of the sRGB color gamut, this 4K panel is about as colorful as it gets. With its large surface area, the captivating viewing experience provided by the display can't be overstated. The Envy 17 clearly has the best 17-inch display of any laptop, but it also flaunts powerful speakers and a Core i7 CPU. The Envy 17 has been updated with an 8th Gen CPU and a GeForce MX150 GPU since we reviewed it, so expect even better performance.

See our full HP Envy 17 review.

A true desktop replacement

CPU: Intel Core i7/Core i9 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070/2080 | RAM: 16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: Up to two 1TB PCIe M.2 SSD 1TB HDD (8GB SSHD) | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 16.1 x 15.9 x 1.7 inches | Weight: 8.5 pounds

Beautiful Sci-fi design

Outstanding CPU and GPU performance

Fast SSD

Upgradable components

Extremely expensive

In the expanding world of gaming laptops, the Alienware Area-51m is king. From the spacecraft-booster aesthetic on the rear of the laptop to the bright RGB keyboard on its deck, the Area-51m is currently the best 17-inch gaming laptop. But that design isn't just for show; the Area-51m is fully upgradable and even lets you replace the CPU and GPU, along with RAM and storage.

Matching its brawny looks is the ridiculous power pumped out by the Area-51m's Core i9-9900K CPU, 64GB of RAM, dual 1TB SSDs and Nvidia RTX 2800 GPU. Of course, none of this comes cheap. The Area-51m is exorbitantly priced (it starts at $2,549 and our review model cost $5,099), but there really is nothing else like the Area-51m on the market.

See our full Alienware Area-51m review.

Loads of power for less

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 | RAM: 16GB | Storage: 256GB SSD 1TB, 7200-rpm HDD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 15.9 x 11.2 x 0.8 inches | Weight: 7.1 pounds

Strong gaming and CPU performance

Bright 144-Hz display

Decent keyboard

Competitively Priced

Thick plastic chassis

Subpar battery life

No per-key lighting

The price to performance ratio of HP's Omen 17 is absurd. For $1,629, you get a 17-inch, 144-hz display, an Intel Core i7-9750H CPU and a GeForce RTX 2070 GPU with 8GB of VRAM). You also get a decent keyboard for the price and a bright 1080p panel.

See our full HP Omen 17 review.

For casual gamers on a budget

CPU: Intel Core i7 | GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 | RAM: 32GB | Storage: 256GB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p | Size: 15.7 x 11 x 1 inches | Weight: 6.1 pounds

Vivid 144Hz display

Comfortable keyboard

Strong performance

Poor webcam

Weak speakers

For gamers on a budget, the Asus TUF Gaming FX705 offers plenty of power and a beautiful 144Hz display, all for around $1,000. For just $999 you get a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and respectable GTX 1060 graphics. Unlike some of Asus' pricier Zephyrus laptops, the FX705 actually has a really good keyboard that will keep up with your fingers as you blast away enemies playing first-person shooters.

See our full Asus TUF Gaming FX705 review.

The ultimate workstation

CPU: Intel Core i5/Core i7/Core i9/Xeon | GPU: Up to Nvidia Quadro P5200 | RAM: 8GB/16GB/32GB/64GB | Storage: Up to 8TB SSD | Display: 17.3-inch, 1080p or 4K | Size: 16.3 x 10.8 x 1.2 inches | Weight: 7.5 pounds

Vivid, detailed 4K display

Excellent overall performance

Comfortable keyboard

Durable chassis

Below-average battery life

Runs warm

Expensive

Feel the power. The Dell Precision 7730 isn't for everyone — it's massive, expensive and lasts only a few hours on a charge --- and yet, it has everything you could ask for in a mobile workstation. This monster's Core i9-8950HK CPU and 32GB of RAM provide outstanding performance and its 4K display is one of the most colorful panels we've ever tested.

In addition, the Precision 7730 is outfitted with a Quadro P5200 GPU, which can run even the most graphics-intensive programs and games. Throw in a super-comfortable keyboard, and it's easy to see why the Precision 7730 is the best 17-inch workstation.

See our full Dell Precision 7730 review.

What to look for in a 17-inch laptop

Specs : 1080p / Core i5 / 8GB Are Best Bets. You can spend a lot of time delving into specs, but here are the key components to think about when buying a 17-inch laptop If you just want really good mainstream performance, go for a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p screen.

: 1080p / Core i5 / 8GB Are Best Bets. You can spend a lot of time delving into specs, but here are the key components to think about when buying a 17-inch laptop If you just want really good mainstream performance, go for a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD and a 1080p screen. Screen Resolution : Unfortunately, 66 percent of consumer laptops and 51 percent of business systems have low-res screens. If possible, get a display with a 1920 x 1080 (aka 1080p, or full HD) or higher resolution.

: Unfortunately, 66 percent of consumer laptops and 51 percent of business systems have low-res screens. If possible, get a display with a 1920 x 1080 (aka 1080p, or full HD) or higher resolution. CPU : An Intel Core i5 provides good mainstream performance. Some budget systems will come with Core i3, Celeron or Pentium CPUs, which are good for basic tasks, but not heavy multitasking. Get a Core i7 or a quad-core processor (serial number ends in HQ or HK) for gaming or high-end productivity tasks such as video editing and 3D modeling.

: An Intel Core i5 provides good mainstream performance. Some budget systems will come with Core i3, Celeron or Pentium CPUs, which are good for basic tasks, but not heavy multitasking. Get a Core i7 or a quad-core processor (serial number ends in HQ or HK) for gaming or high-end productivity tasks such as video editing and 3D modeling. RAM : 8GB is ideal for most users, but power users will want 12 or 16GB. 4GB is acceptable for budget systems. Secondary laptops and Chromebooks may have less.

Storage: Unless you're a gamer or a power user, 256GB of internal storage is probably enough. If possible, get an SSD (solid-state drive) rather than a hard drive, because it's going to make your computer a lot faster.

: 8GB is ideal for most users, but power users will want 12 or 16GB. 4GB is acceptable for budget systems. Secondary laptops and Chromebooks may have less. Storage: Unless you're a gamer or a power user, 256GB of internal storage is probably enough. If possible, get an SSD (solid-state drive) rather than a hard drive, because it's going to make your computer a lot faster. Graphics: Gamers and creative professionals need to do some research and figure out which discrete GPU from Nvidia or AMD is good enough to run their favorite software. Everyone else will be happy with the built-in Intel HD Graphics that come with the CPU.

If you want to learn more about buying a laptop, check out our full Laptop Buying Guide. Gamers should read our Gaming Laptop Buying Guide and list of Best Gaming Laptops.

