Lenovo back-to-school sale 2022: Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 for just $599

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1: was $899 now $599 @ Lenovo

The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

Lenovo's IdeaPad Flex 5 affords you the best of both worlds. This convertible laptop has a sturdy hinge that lets you transform it into a tablet, lay it flat or prop it up like a tent. The laptop in this deal has a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 512GB SSD.

In our Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 review, we liked its solid performance, audio quality and responsive keyboard. On our Laptop Mag Battery Test (Constant web surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness), the laptop lasted an impressive 14 hours and 16 minutes. We gave the IdeaPad Flex 5 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars.

During real-world testing, its 11th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 16GB of RAM hardware handled multitasking well. Even with 25 tabs open in Microsoft Edge, half of which ran YouTube videos, Twitch streams, and BBC videos, there was no slowing it down. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par performance-wise.

For a mid-range laptop, the IdeaPad Flex 5 packs plenty of ports. It has 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports, 1 x USB Type-C port, 1 x HDMI port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. You're also supplied with a full SD card reader for convenient file transfers and storage.

At 12.7 x 8.6 x 0.8 inches and weighing 3.3 pounds, the IdeaPad Flex 5 easily fits into any backpack. It's on par with competing convertible laptops like the Lenovo Yoga C740 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Acer Spin 3 (3.3 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier than the HP Envy x360 13 (2.9 pounds, 0.7 inches).

If you're looking for a laptop that doesn't cost a small fortune, the IdeaPad Flex 5 is an excellent value.

